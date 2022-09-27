NETSOL Technologies Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Total net revenues increase 4.2% to $57.2 million in FY 2022

Annual recurring revenue (SaaS and Support) increased to $28.3 million, up by 27.6%

CALABASAS, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, reported results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2022.



Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2022 and Recent Operational Highlights

NETSOL signed a contract with a notable Swedish bank to implement NFS Ascent® in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland with an estimated value of $5 million over the five-year contract period.

NETSOL was awarded a contract by the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the World Bank Funded “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilization and Public Resource Management Program” to provide a document management system. The contract is valued at approximately $2.2 million.

We successfully went live with our cloud-based NFS Ascent® Retail Platform for a bank in the United Kingdom. The Retail Platform constitutes both NFS Ascent® Omni Point of Sale and NFS Ascent® Contract Management System. This contract will provide additional subscription fees of approximately $1 million over the coming 5 years.

We went live with NFS Ascent® and NFS Ascent® Digital in New Zealand for a leading Japanese equipment manufacturer and in addition signed a statement of work which will generate approximately $1 million.

We onboarded another 7 dealers of a leading German Auto Manufacturer in the U.S. on our digital retailing solution OtozTM bringing the total to 24 at June 30, 2022.

Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total net revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 were $13.5 million, compared with $15.4 million in the prior year period. The decrease in total net revenues was primarily driven by decreases in license revenue of $0.6 million and services revenue of $1.7 million, offset by an increase in subscription and support revenue of $0.5 million.

Total license fees were $0.95 million, compared with $1.5 million in the prior year period.

Total subscription (SaaS and Cloud) and support revenues were $6.1 million, compared with $5.6 million in the prior year period.

Total services revenues were $6.5 million, compared with $8.2 million in the prior year period.



Gross profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was $4.8 million (or 36% of net revenues), compared to $7.5 million (or 49% of net revenues) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. The decrease in gross profit was primarily due to a decrease in revenues of $1.8 million and an increase in cost of sales of $0.9 million driven by increases in salaries and consulting costs of $0.7 million.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 were $6.4 million (or 47% of sales), compared to $6.4 million (or 41% of sales) for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Operating expenses remained flat as the increase in research and development costs of $0.3 million was offset by the decrease in salaries and wages of $0.3 million.

GAAP net loss attributable to NETSOL for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 totaled $2.2 million or $0.19 per diluted share, compared with GAAP net income of $1.9 million or $0.17 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 totaled $(1.4) million or $0.12 per diluted share, compared with non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $2.9 million or $0.26 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 (see note regarding “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” below for further discussion of this non-GAAP measure).

At June 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were $24 million, a decrease from $33.7 million at June 30, 2021.

Management Commentary

“We returned to revenue growth for fiscal 2022 increasing 4.2% after two years of revenue decline in fiscal years 2020 and 2021,” said NETSOL Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Najeeb Ghauri. “We believe we have robust traction in the current pipeline for fiscal 2023 as we aim for double digit revenue growth. Our pipeline in the North American market is healthy and strong. We are working on potential projects for both multinational and US based major Tier 1 captive finance companies. Our Flagship NFS Ascent offering is in a strong position as we are gaining momentum both for SaaS and license offerings. Additionally, we have a robust pipeline in the European markets as our team in the UK are working diligently to secure new customers in the retail sector. We have also signed up a few more Otoz digital platforms through MINI Anywhere across the US to a total of 30 dealerships to date.”

Company CFO Roger Almond added: “Our subscription and support segment were a key growth driver during the year. As our workforce continues to return to the office across our global footprint, we expect growth will accelerate in the quarters ahead, which will require a related increase in expenses to support our increased business activity moving forward. Our cash position remains strong, providing the resources to support our core business growth as well as strategic investments in high-return, long-term opportunities, such as the promising work of the Otoz Innovation Lab.”

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Schedule 1: Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of As of ASSETS

June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,963,797 $ 33,705,154 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $156,846 and $166,231 8,669,202 4,184,096 Revenues in excess of billings, net of allowance of $136,839 and $136,976 14,571,776 14,680,131 Other current assets, net of allowance of $1,243,633 and $1,243,633 2,223,361 3,009,393 Total current assets 49,428,136 55,578,774 Revenues in excess of billings, net - long term 853,601 957,603 Convertible note receivable - related party, net of allowance of $4,250,000 and $4,250,000 - - Property and equipment, net 9,382,624 12,091,812 Right of use of assets - operating leases 969,163 1,345,869 Long term investment 1,059,368 3,155,852 Other assets 25,546 55,127 Intangible assets, net 1,587,670 3,904,656 Goodwill 9,302,524 9,516,568 Total assets $ 72,608,632 $ 86,606,261 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 6,813,541 $ 6,696,035 Current portion of loans and obligations under finance leases 8,567,145 11,366,171 Current portion of operating lease obligations 548,678 857,729 Unearned revenue 4,901,562 4,556,626 Total current liabilities 20,830,926 23,476,561 Loans and obligations under finance leases; less current maturities 476,223 699,841 Operating lease obligations; less current maturities 447,260 564,257 Total liabilities 21,754,409 24,740,659 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 500,000 shares authorized; - - Common stock, $.01 par value; 14,500,000 shares authorized; 12,196,570 shares issued and 11,257,539 outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and 12,181,585 shares issued and 11,265,064 outstanding as of June 30, 2021 121,966 121,816 Additional paid-in-capital 128,181,844 129,018,826 Treasury stock (at cost, 939,031 shares and 916,521 shares as of June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively) (3,920,856 ) (3,820,750 ) Accumulated deficit (39,652,438 ) (38,801,282 ) Other comprehensive loss (39,363,085 ) (31,868,481 ) Total NetSol stockholders' equity 45,367,431 54,650,129 Non-controlling interest 5,486,792 7,215,473 Total stockholders' equity 50,854,223 61,865,602 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 72,608,632 $ 86,606,261





NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Schedule 2: Consolidated Statement of Operations

For the Years Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Net Revenues: License fees $ 4,539,260 $ 6,249,924 Subscription and support 28,284,759 22,173,745 Services 24,423,960 26,448,171 Services - related party - 48,775 Total net revenues 57,247,979 54,920,615 Cost of revenues: Salaries and consultants 24,528,155 20,969,298 Travel 1,036,623 663,403 Depreciation and amortization 2,949,093 2,990,689 Other 4,996,934 3,944,197 Total cost of revenues 33,510,805 28,567,587 Gross profit 23,737,174 26,353,028 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 7,220,022 6,555,004 Depreciation and amortization 863,180 965,625 General and administrative 15,390,141 15,437,382 Research and development cost 1,342,154 674,168 Total operating expenses 24,815,497 23,632,179 Income (loss) from operations (1,078,323 ) 2,720,849 Other income and (expenses) Loss on sale of assets (205,288 ) (191,935 ) Interest expense (369,801 ) (394,289 ) Interest income 1,655,883 1,017,432 Gain (loss) on foreign currency exchange transactions 4,327,590 (597,433 ) Share of net loss from equity investment (2,021,480 ) (253,819 ) Other income (expense) (218,840 ) 987,444 Total other income (expenses) 3,168,064 567,400 Net income before income taxes 2,089,741 3,288,249 Income tax provision (988,938 ) (1,026,617 ) Net income 1,100,803 2,261,632 Non-controlling interest (1,951,959 ) (483,375 ) Net income (loss) attributable to NetSol $ (851,156 ) $ 1,778,257 Net income (loss) per share: Net income (loss) per common share Basic $ (0.08 ) $ 0.15 Diluted $ (0.08 ) $ 0.15 Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 11,250,219 11,499,983 Diluted 11,250,219 11,499,983





NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Schedule 3: Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the Years Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 1,100,803 $ 2,261,632 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,812,273 3,956,314 Provision for bad debts 23,388 (332,325 ) Goodwill impairment 214,044 - Share of net loss from investment under equity method 2,021,480 253,819 Loss on sale of assets 205,288 191,935 Gain on forgiveness of loan - (469,721 ) Stock based compensation 104,347 342,153 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (5,669,262 ) 6,861,454 Revenues in excess of billing (1,273,693 ) 2,839,709 Other current assets 469,194 (857,708 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,121,308 474,098 Unearned revenue 931,452 204,563 Net cash provided by operating activities 3,060,622 15,725,923 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (2,609,205 ) (2,551,283 ) Sales of property and equipment 349,058 188,233 Investment in associates - (155,500 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,260,147 ) (2,518,550 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Purchase of treasury stock (100,106 ) (2,364,781 ) Purchase of subsidiary treasury stock (950,352 ) - Proceeds from bank loans 941,841 1,898,013 Payments on finance lease obligations and loans - net (1,270,104 ) (698,797 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,378,721 ) (1,165,565 ) Effect of exchange rate changes (9,163,111 ) 1,496,516 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (9,741,357 ) 13,538,324 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 33,705,154 20,166,830 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 23,963,797 $ 33,705,154



NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Schedule 4: Reconciliation to GAAP