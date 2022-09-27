KULR Secures First Order From Fortune 500 Commercial Aviation Customer for Battery Development of eVTOL Aircraft

KULR’s Holistic Suite of Products and Services Proves to Be Fundamental in Testing and Evaluation of Customer’s New eVTOL Aircraft

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) (the “Company” or “KULR”), a leading developer of next-generation lithium-ion (“Li-ion”) battery safety and thermal management technologies, has received an order from a leading Fortune 500 commercial aviation company for its holistic suite of safe battery products and services.



The aviation customer has enlisted KULR to provide its suite of battery design and safety solutions in the development of its new electric vertical takeoff and landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft. KULR expects this order to be the first of several from the customer, as the implementation of KULR’s products and services will be fundamental in the testing and evaluation of the customer’s battery-powered aircraft design.

“Our engagement with this top-tier commercial aviation company underscores the value KULR brings to our partners in the fast-growing e-mobility industry,” said Michael Mo, KULR’s CEO. “KULR’s holistic set of services and products for safe battery design facilitates faster certification for customers in the electric aviation and eVTOL space.”

As the advanced air mobility (AAM) market continues to rapidly expand, KULR’s holistic suite of solutions will play a critical role in enabling industry leaders to accelerate electrification. According to McKinsey, the leading companies in the passenger AAM industry are projected to have larger fleets of around 1,000 aircrafts, offering more flights per day than the world’s largest airlines by 2030. Similarly, Acumen Research and Consulting reports that “the global eVTOL market size accounted for USD 6,937 Million in 2021 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 30,519 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 18.3 percent from 2022 to 2030.”

KULR’s holistic suite of battery safety and thermal energy management products and services include: Passive Propagation Resistant (“PPR”) design and testing, Internal Short Circuit (“ISC”) trigger cells, Fractional Thermal Runaway Calorimeter (“FTRC”) testing and an AI-powered CellCheck battery management system.

