UNH Franklin Pierce hosts the US Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board

CONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law will host the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for their Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) on Thursday, October 13, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:10 p.m. This will be the first time PTAB has held their in-person college tour since the pandemic. The proceedings will take place at UNH Franklin Pierce in the Rich Room (Room 204). The event is open to the public and will also be available to view via Zoom. A continental breakfast will be available during registration between 8:00 a.m. and 8:50 a.m., and a reception will follow from 2:15 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Two proceedings will be held. First, the PTAB will conduct an IPR on a patent that is the subject of litigation between Becton Dickinson and Company vs. Sage Products LLC (Patent No. 10,688,067). In the litigation, the patent owner Sage Products asserts that the patent is infringed by Beckton Dickinson’s ChloraPrep product, which is used for topical skin disinfection. Second, the PTAB will conduct an appeal on the patentability of a patent application called “Women’s Lacrosse Stick Head” (US Patent Application Number 15/352,794), which is owned by Epoch Sports.

The event includes remarks by Chief Judge Scott Boalic, PTAB Lead Judge Georgianna Braden, and UNH Franklin Pierce professors of intellectual property, Dean Megan Carpenter and Micky Minhas. The PTAB panel will present on Ex Parte Appeals proceedings, and a special Judges Panel discussion focused on advocacy will be moderated by Judge Arthur Gajarsa, also of UNH Franklin Pierce. Law students Ivy Attenborough and Lea Polito will introduce the panels and the PTAB trial proceeding.

“We are honored to be hosting the USPTO PTAB trial proceedings at UNH Franklin Pierce, and we’re grateful for the opportunity,” says Dean Megan Carpenter. “This is a wonderful chance for our students and the public to witness a real PTAB trial. We hope it will serve as inspiration to the future patent lawyers that we are training here at UNH Franklin Pierce.”

Event Details:

PTAB Stadium Tour

University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law

2 White Street

Concord, NH 03301

October 13, 2022

9:00 a.m. – 2:10 p.m. (registration with a continental breakfast will be held from 8:00 a.m. – to 8:50 a.m., and the event will be followed by a reception from 2:15 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.).

To register for Zoom: USPTO PTAB Hearings Registration



