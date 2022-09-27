Vegan footwear Market : The Future of Cruelty-Free Fashion

Allied Market Research_Logo

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vegan footwear is made entirely of eco-friendly materials and does not contain any animal products, such as leather, wool, fur, glues, etc. The demand for vegan footwear has lately been greatly increased by a number of factors, including an increase in the vegan population, an increase in the desire for sustainable products, an increase in concerns about plastic waste, an increase in awareness of animal rights, and others.

Additionally, synthetic product technical developments have given vegan footwear more options, greater fashion, and improved performance. Numerous environmentally friendly materials can be utilised to make footwear goods, including cotton, faux fur, synthetic microfibers, recycled plastics, virgin rubber, polyurethane, and many more.

Additionally, vegan footwear frequently ends up being less expensive than footwear made from animals. Additionally, vegan leather is adaptable and frequently biodegradable. When compared to genuine leather and synthetic leather, it is touted to have a lesser carbon footprint, making it the most environmentally responsible option. The main issues with animal-based footwear are brutality related to animal by-products and the exploitation of exotic animals for their skins. These factors have made vegan footwear quite popular in the world of fashion.

In a survey released by Allied Market Research, it was predicted that the global market for vegan footwear will grow significantly between 2021 and 2030, reaching $300.1 billion.

Nevertheless, the continuous rise in vegan population across developed economies such as North America and Europe is driving the growth of the vegan footwear market.

In addition, a few more factors such as continuous growth in veganism, and rise in initiatives on animal rights and animal abuse by NGOs are boosting the growth of the market even more. Fortunately, the varieties in vegan footwear have also become better over the years. With this drift on board, the vegan community is likely to grow into large numbers and likewise, the global vegan footwear market is expected to have exponential growth in the near future.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global vegan footwear market based on material type, distribution channel, end user, and region.

Based on end user, the women segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the children segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on distribution channel, the specialty stores segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the online stores segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 11.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than one-third of the global vegan footwear market, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global vegan footwear market analyzed in the research include Nike, Adidas, AVESU GmbH, Beyond Skin UK, Ethletic, Hexa Vegan Shoes, Matt & Nat, MooShoes, Susi Studio, and Veerah.

