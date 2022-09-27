Guanylic Acid Market Size Worth $2.4 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 5.3%: AMR

Increase in demand from food and beverage industry for flavor & taste enhancer and spike in demand for packaged and processed food drive the growth of the global guanylic acid market. On a regional level, Asia-Pacific is expected to rule the roost through 2031. Application wise, the taste enhancer segment would dominate through 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global guanylic acid market generated $1.4 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit $2.4 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1.4 billion Market Size in 2031 $2.4 billion CAGR 5.3% No. of Pages in Report 350 Segments covered Salt Type, Application, End Use Industry, and Region Drivers Increase in demand from food and beverage industry for flavor and taste enhancer Increased demand for packaged and processed food Opportunities Rise in R&D investments and product innovations Restraints Health risk associated with the usage of guanylic acid



The Covid-19 outbreak led to the shutdown of pharmaceutical, cosmetic, food & beverage, and other sectors, thereby decreasing the demand for guanylic acid.

The implementation of lockdown restricted the production of guanylic acid and led to disruptions in the supply chain globally.

However, the supply chains returned to normal after the restrictions were eased. Market players explored measures to reduce the pandemic’s impact on their businesses.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global guanylic acid market based on drug type, disease type, distribution channel, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on salt type, the disodium guanylate segment accounted for more than three-fifths of the overall guanylic acid market in 2021, and is projected to lead the trail by the end of 2031. The same segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 5.5% throughout the forecast period. The report also discusses dipotassium guanylate and calcium guanylate segments.

Based on application, the taste enhancer segment contributed to nearly half of the global guanylic acid market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2031. The same segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report also discusses flavoring agent and other segments.

Based on end user industry, the food and beverage segment captured the largest share of more than four-fifths of the global guanylic acid market in 2021, and is likely to exhibit a noteworthy growth during the forecast period. Nonetheless, the others segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes the cosmetics segment.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific contributed to more than one-third of the overall guanylic acid market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The same market would grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces discussed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global guanylic acid market report include AFINE CHEMICALS LIMITED, AHH Chemical Co., Ltd., AK Scientific Inc., Alichem Inc., Anhui BBCA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., BOC Sciences, Chemspace, Conier Chem & Pharma Limited, DAYANG CHEM (HANGZHOU) CO., LTD., Hubei ipure Biotech Co., Ltd., Hunan Huateng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Jinan Shangbo biotech Co, Ltd., Merck KGaA, Phenomenex Inc., and Zhejiang Chengyi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

The report analyzes these key players of the global guanylic acid market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

