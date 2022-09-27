Creator Banking App Nerve Announces New Invoicing Feature

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nerve, the banking app designed for creators, has unveiled a brand-new invoicing feature making it easier than ever for users to run their businesses. The app offers free, convenient and hassle-free banking to creators and musicians seeking a secure way to manage their money.



The new feature allows users to easily create invoices within the Nerve app and deliver it to clients via either email or SMS. Payments can be made via debit or credit card (with a 2.9% + $0.30 processing fee) and typically land in the creator’s Nerve account within three business days. There are no monthly fees associated with the invoicing service.

Since its launch in 2021, Nerve has continued to build momentum as part of the creator economy — one in which many artists and musicians face difficulty opening traditional business banking accounts. It was a hurdle that Nerve CEO John Waupsh himself faced when working as a young DJ, and after spending years immersed in consumer banking, it would inspire him to come together with Nerve CTO Ben Morrison to form a banking solution for other creatives.

The Nerve app is packed with features to make money management a breeze for creators, shareable FDIC-insured debit accounts for groups and bands, and a network of 55,000 free ATMs around the country. The platform also seeks to build bridges between enterprise partners as well as creators and has APIs to enable enterprises to power many exciting payouts and banking features.

About Nerve

Nerve’s mission is to help creators of all types create sustainable businesses. Nerve offers a multitude of customized tools to help English and Spanish-speaking U.S.-based creators manage their finances, including business debit and savings accounts, free instant payments to other users, and fee-free access to 55,000 ATMs. For more information, visit https://nerve.pro.

