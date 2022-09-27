SL Green Realty Corp. to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results After Market Close on October 19, 2022

Conference Call to be Held on October 20, 2022 at 2:00 pm ET

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG), Manhattan’s largest office landlord, today announced that it will release its earnings for the third quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 after market close.



The Company's executive management team, led by Marc Holliday, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 2:00 pm ET to discuss the financial results.

Simultaneous with the earnings release, supplemental data will be made available in the Investors section of the SL Green Realty Corp. website at https://slgreen.com under “Financial Reports”.

The live conference call will be webcast in listen-only mode and a replay will be available in the Investors section of the SL Green Realty Corp. website at https://slgreen.com under “Presentations & Webcasts”.

Research analysts who wish to participate in the conference call must first register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI1cb385fa6fda447fab96d0f7a8b41ed7.

About SL Green Realty Corp.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 26.3 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 7.2 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

