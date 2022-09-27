Lifequest Partner, BPipe in the Philippines Enters Into an Agreement With a Major Global Food Company to Install a 10 m3/day Biopipe Biological Sewage Wastewater Treatment Plant

/EIN News/ -- RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – LIFEQUEST WORLD CORP (LQWC ) is focused on innovative, scalable and disruptive decentralized wastewater treatment and reuse technologies. Our flagship system is the Biopipe STP, which is a highly scalable onsite sludge, odor and chemical free sewage wastewater treatment technology. BPipe is an equity joint venture established in the Philippines to pursue both sewage and industrial wastewater treatment opportunities for technologies within our portfolio.

According to Mr. Freddie Canta, President of BPipe, “In addition to the sludge free, odor free, and chemical free features of Biopipe technology, the customizable design and flexibility to fit in small spaces were the deciding factors that led to this partnership with BPipe. We are happy that this client will promote environmentally sustainable practices by recycling treated wastewater through our Biopipe system.”

“Biopipe continues to see strong market interest in the Philippines as customers look to long-term, eco-friendly solutions for a more resilient future,” says Ms. Nina Aquino, CMO of Biopipe Global Corp. “We look forward to continuing our support of the country’s dedication to cleaner waters and safe sanitation practices.”

About Lifequest & Biopipe

Lifequest offers both effluent treatment (ETP) and sewage treatment (STP) solutions. Biopipe, a wholly owned subsidiary, has developed a patented 100% sludge-free, chemical-free, odor-free, silent, easy to assemble and install, scalable, low cost, ecological and virtually maintenance-free onsite sewage wastewater treatment system.

Our Abrimix ETP solution is a highly efficient and cost-effective industrial wastewater treatment system that is vastly superior to Dissolved Air Floatation (DAF) systems.

www.lifequestcorp.com

https://www.biopipe.co/

Contact: info@biopipe.co

About BPipe

BPipe is a Philippine subsidiary of Biopipe. The Company is engaged in sales, marketing, distribution, installation, and maintenance of Biopipe STP, Abrimix ETP, Glanris Media and Goslyn FOG and other technologies through its global partnerships.

Philippines Contact

Name: Mr. Freddie Canta

Email: freddie@biopipe.co

Phone: +63 9171393642

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as “will,” “will be”, “anticipate,” “predict,” “expect,” “continue,” “future,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of the Company and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: political unrest in countries we operate in, Covid-19 pandemic related disruptions, shipping constraints, expatriation of invested capital, defaults, future revenues, expenditures, capital, the adequacy of the Company's current cash and working capital to fund present and planned operations, investments and the growth through joint ventures. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, can be found in our current Disclosure Statements at www.otcmarkets.com. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause views and expectations to change. The Company assumes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



