David Kalvert joins Creo Collective as Managing Partner

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creo Collective, a leading provider of B2B marketing content for the technology sector, is thrilled to announce that David Kalvert is joining its leadership team as managing partner. Kalvert comes to Creo Collective after co-founding and serving as managing partner of Technology, Humans and Taste (THAT), an advertising agency based in Manhattan.

Kalvert joins his wife, Gayle Kalvert, who founded Creo Collective and serves as CEO. "David is a brilliant leader who understands both the creative and business aspects of delivering outstanding work products," said Gayle. "His experience managing large production teams as well as his many years as a working filmmaker and photographer enable us to provide unmatched visual content to our clients."

David Kalvert began his career in the film business as a cinematographer in Los Angeles, shooting for artists including Tom Hanks and Eminem. Following that, he launched his own production company, Burner Media, where he served clients such as HP, IBM, and Deloitte. Kalvert also led large teams for R/GA as head of production in New York and served as VP of development and production of branded entertainment for Vevo. At Technology, Humans and Taste (THAT), Kalvert oversaw management of the business as well as the production of film, video, new media, and events for clients, including Nike, Sony, Michael Kors, Walmart, and the Van Gogh Experience.

Kalvert will help facilitate Creo Collective's continued growth, while also broadening the company's services to include video and visual content. According to Grand View Research, the content marketing space is pacing to hit $105.28 billion globally in 2025, with blog posts, white papers, and videos representing three of the most valuable forms of content.1

"Creo Collective has built an incredible roster of satisfied clients," David Kalvert said. "I am excited to bring visual content to current and future clients that complements the copywriting content they rely on."

While many content marketing companies use unsupervised, offshore creators to mass produce content at a low cost, Creo Collective takes the opposite approach, focusing on quality with deep industry knowledge and personalized services. According to the Content Marketing Institute, 88% of organizations most successful at B2B content marketing value creativity and quality in their content creation.2

"We feel lucky to have clients who depend on us for all their copy needs, and now we are delighted to offer video and visual content under David's leadership," Gayle Kalvert said. "Competition in the technology space is fierce. We help our clients tell their story, define their product offerings, and differentiate themselves from the competition."

About Creo Collective

Creo Collective partners with B2B technology and professional services clients, creating high-quality content for their marketing campaigns. We focus on quality over quantity, ensuring that the voices and tones of each of our partners' brands are reflected in the content we produce. Creo Collective's award-winning creators include highly-skilled writers, editors, and videographers with diverse backgrounds in advertising, journalism, and B2B marketing. For more information, visit www.creocollective.io

