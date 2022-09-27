Ethernet Cable Market Expected to Reach $29.23 Billion by 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ethernet cable market by type, cable type, cable category, and application: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2020–2030,” the ethernet cable market size was valued at $10.49 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $29.23 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.3%.

Ethernet Cable Market

According to Allied Market Research, the global Ethernet Cable market is expected to showcase remarkable growth during the forecast period. The report includes a detailed study of the Ethernet Cable market size, market trends, prime market players, sales analysis, major driving factors, and prime investment pockets. The global Ethernet Cable market report covers an overview of the market and outlines market definition and scope. The ongoing technological developments and surge in demand have an influential effect on the market growth. Furthermore, the report provides a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the Ethernet Cable market, outlines the pain point analysis, value chain analysis, and key regulations.

Moreover, the study provides Porter’s five forces model, along with portfolio and financial analysis and business overview of services and products. The report outlines market segmentation and growth analysis of the top 10 market players that are currently active in the Ethernet Cable industry. The report also contains information and statistics, tables and figures that are used in strategic planning for the company’s success.

The report covers brief analysis of the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on the Ethernet Cable Market. The prolonged lockdown and disrupted supply chain across coupled with strict restrictions on international trade have a severe impact on the Ethernet Cable Market growth. The Covid-19 pandemic increased the prices of raw materials and changed customer preferences.

Key Market Segments:

By Type

• Copper cable

• Fiber optic cable

By Cable Type

• Unshielded Twisted Pair

• Shielded Twisted Pair

By Cable Category

• CAT 5E

• CAT 6

• CAT 6A

• CAT 7

• CAT 8

By Application:

• Residential

• Industrial

• Commercial

By Region

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Market Players :

• Belden Inc.

• Prysmian Group

• Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

• The Siemon Company

• SAB Brockskes GmbH & Co. KG

• Nexans S.A.

• Southwire Company LLC

• Hitachi Ltd.

• SIEMENS AG

• Schneider Electric S.E.

A thorough analysis of every segment helps to make strategic decisions and make profitable investments in the future. Furthermore, it helps market players to gain a competitive edge. The Ethernet Cable Market analysis of segment and sub-segment is offered in graphical and tabular formats. This study is vital to understanding the highest revenue-generating and fasting-growing segments of the market. The global Ethernet Cable Market report offers a thorough study of the major market players that are currently dominating the industry. The report includes the production, sales, and revenue analysis of these companies. These companies have adopted various business strategies such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to maintain market position.

The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes Frequently Asked Questions [FAQs] such as:

Q1. What are the upcoming trends of Ethernet Cable market in the world?

Q2. What is the leading application of Ethernet Cable market?

Q3. Which is the largest regional market for Ethernet Cable?

Q4. What is the estimated industry size of Ethernet Cable?

Q5. Which are the top companies to hold the market share in Ethernet Cable?

