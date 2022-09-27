TransUnion Launches TruValidate Device Risk with Behavioral Analytics to Help Businesses Reduce Billions of Dollars in Fraud Losses from False Positives

Inclusion of NeuroID behavioral analytics helps provide immediate value during the application process

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help limit the more than $100 billion1 of global sales revenue lost to false positives during the fraud detection process, TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) announced today the launch of TruValidate Device Risk with Behavioral Analytics . The solution is newly fortified by NeuroID’s behavioral analytics and aims to help businesses stop fraud – not good customers – based on device recognition, context, device and user behavior.



The solution builds trusted connections by allowing users to join a global network of 6,000 fraud and security analysts, over 10 billion known devices and 100 million+ detailed known fraud reports. TransUnion’s TruValidate Device Risk with Behavioral Analytics is configurable, enabling users to measure the risk of a device and user by combining device intelligence and applicant behavior signals powered by NeuroID to their unique fraud challenges.

“Leveraging the right solutions to prevent fraud and identity theft is paramount to any business. In today’s dynamic economy where consumers often have many choices, it’s just as important to prevent a false positive wherein a ‘good’ customer may be turned away due to faulty technology or data,” said Shai Cohen, senior vice president and head of global fraud solutions at TransUnion. “With the addition of NeuroID behavioral analytics technology to the TruValidate suite of solutions, our customers have access to an array of comprehensive and integrated tools to help them improve fraud detection while ensuring false positives are mitigated earlier in the customer journey.”

Key elements within the solution include Behavior Insights, powered by NeuroID and Insights Center, powered by NeuroID. TransUnion and NeuroID first partnered in 2020 to help insurance carriers find new ways to support customers, improve the customer experience, and detect and prevent fraud.

This technology uses behavioral analytics to help determine whether an applicant is genuine or risky based on how familiar the applicant is with the data that they are entering into a digital application. The proprietary process immediately helps enable deep visibility into a user’s unique digital interactions without collecting any personal data from the applicant.

“In addition to real-time scoring of individual applicant behavior, we also aggregate all behavior observed in an application to monitor broader behavioral trends. This aggregated data is displayed through a near-real time dashboard to help businesses more easily understand the behavior patterns of their risky and genuine applicants at scale — without requiring the support of a robust data science team,” said Jack Alton, chief executive officer, NeuroID. “This enables customers to optimize their applications for the different types of users they receive — adding step-up for risky applicants and reducing friction for genuine applicants.”

These new features work in tandem with TransUnion Device Risk’s existing anomaly detection, location intelligence, and device reputation and device behavior analysis to help increase fraud capture and actionability. The combination of features will benefit businesses across several industries, including financial services, insurance, gaming and gambling, retail and telco, among others.

Industry Focus

Insurance

“Fraud continues to be a growing concern for our insurance carriers and we are excited to expand on the partnership we first developed with NeuroID in 2020. The new solution offers our insurance customers increased insight at the top of the funnel in addition to enhanced protections against fraud, without adding any obstacles to the consumer experience. It’s a win-win.”

Mark McElroy, executive vice president and head of insurance at TransUnion



Financial Services

“The new solution features patented neuroscience technology which can assess how familiar users are with the personal information they provide to a financial institution. By analyzing this data in real-time, these products can help provide critical information as to whether a loan applicant’s intentions are genuine, or deceptive, without adding any additional friction to the process.”

Jason Laky, executive vice president and head of financial services at TransUnion



Other Industries

“The addition of behavioral analytics is a game changer for competitive industries such as retail, telco and gambling where many businesses simply cannot afford to lose legitimate customers due to faulty technology. As well, this solution will help many public sector organizations ensure citizens are able to access critical government services.”

Glen Goldstein, executive vice president and head of diversified markets at TransUnion



About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good.®

TransUnion Global Fraud Solutions unite both consumer and device identities to detect threats across markets while ensuring friction-right user experiences. The solutions, all part of the TruValidate suite, fuse traditional data science with machine learning to provide businesses unique insights about consumer transactions, safeguarding tens of millions of transactions each day.

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences, and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

About NeuroID

NeuroID is a next generation behavior analytics company passionate about putting humans at the center of the digital world. Our mission is to empower our clients to build meaningful, lasting relationships with their digital customers. With a decade of patented scientific research, NeuroID unlocks a rich source of pre-submit behavioral data, gathered in real-time from any device, in any Latin-based language. This visibility provides actionable insight that our clients need to reduce fraud while improving customer experience.