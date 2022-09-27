Armored Things Expands Space Planning & Analytics Platform, Rebrands as Lambent

/EIN News/ -- Rapid growth in space planning propels company in corporate and higher education markets

New Lambent Spaces platform adds enhanced analytics, planning and reporting capabilities

BOSTON, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armored Things, a leading provider of AI software for smart space planning, today announced the launch of an expanded version of its software platform with new analytics, planning and reporting capabilities. The company also announced it is rebranding as Lambent , to more accurately reflect its broader value proposition and market opportunity.

The move comes as the company continues to extend its business focus from marquee sports venues to also include large college and corporate campuses. Over the last year, clients such as the University of Tennessee, Knoxville and Boston Scientific have gained substantial value working with the company to optimize their use of space and inform real estate planning decisions. The new name, Lambent, reflects the company’s ability to help users see their physical spaces in entirely new ways without the need for extensive technology infrastructure investments.

“Organizations are currently experiencing an unprecedented shift in the way they utilize real estate and accommodate new modes of occupancy. Yet space planners are still relying on old ways of managing space due to the data gap from existing enterprise systems,” said Lambent CEO Richard Scannell. “Working with our customers, we’ve engineered a way to deliver this critical data to inform business leaders and guide space planners through critical decisions. Our new name and platform reflect two years of development to deliver patented technology to help space planners see utilization patterns and fluctuations - not just for buildings, but for entire campuses and portfolios.”

Earlier this month, the company announced the results of new research which highlighted space planners’ struggles managing work and learning spaces in more fluid, hybrid-use environments. Almost all of those surveyed reported a lack of data to understand how different spaces are actually being used and to assist in planning for future uses.

The enhanced platform, Lambent Spaces, is designed to help space planning professionals see their physical spaces in entirely new ways by surfacing powerful insights for decisions related to utilization, workplace and student experiences, leases, and maintenance. The platform works with existing Wi-Fi infrastructure to get users up and running fast to enable smarter scheduling and leasing decisions while driving reductions in CapEx. Key features and capabilities of the expanded platform include:

Cloud-enabled analytics - Lambent Spaces replaces manual counters and anecdotal reporting with an always-on AI system that integrates with existing Wi-Fi and occupancy sensors to provide the right resolution in the spaces that matter. Flexible deployment options include cloud and hybrid configurations.





A single view of global assets - Users can see key performance indicators, including utilization rates, across their entire corporate or college campus with a local or global view.





Expanded reporting - With a few simple steps, space planners can share monthly reports and critical data points with executives and internal stakeholders for greater collaboration.





With a few simple steps, space planners can share monthly reports and critical data points with executives and internal stakeholders for greater collaboration. Detailed space analysis - Space planners can easily see which spaces are approaching capacity and which are under-utilized. All relevant daily utilization data is available in an easy-to-understand user interface.



For more details on Lambent Spaces, visit https://lambentspaces.com/ .

About Lambent (formerly Armored Things)

Lambent is a Boston-based software company for smart space planning. Its SaaS platform leverages AI to deliver occupancy analytics for space optimization at corporate campuses and colleges. The Lambent Spaces platform leverages existing data sources such as Wi-Fi and sensors to provide anonymous and predictive analytics. The software delivers actionable intelligence so facilities professionals and space planners can make better use of the spaces they have. For more information, visit https://lambentspaces.com/ .

Media Contact: Tim Walsh for Lambent/Armored Things timw@walshgroupmarketing.com 617.512.1641