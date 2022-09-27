Kaléo Adds Chief Business Officer to Executive Team

/EIN News/ -- Richmond, VA, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaléo, a fully integrated pharmaceutical company dedicated to inventing, manufacturing, and commercializing life-transforming products, today announced the appointment of its new Chief Business Officer.

Ted A. Marcuccio has been named Kaléo’s Chief Business Officer responsible for business development and key strategic growth initiatives. Mr. Marcuccio previously held a similar role at Summit Biosciences prior to joining Kaléo. Mr. Marcuccio has also held leadership positions at Meridian Medical Technologies (Pfizer’s former subsidiary), King Pharmaceuticals, and Baxter International. Mr. Marcuccio played an instrumental role in more than 50 transactions valued at more than $5 billion during his more than 20 years of executive experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

Mr. Marcuccio earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Bridgeport, where he currently serves on the board of trustees, and a Master of Business Administration from the McCombs School of Business of the University of Texas at Austin.

“Ted is a seasoned business development professional with experience across a variety of pharmaceutical sectors including drug delivery. He has a very strong record of establishing collaborations that have captured meaningful value and is well positioned to help us grow through product acquisition as well as partnering our Aerio™ Auto-Injection Platform.” said Kaléo President and CEO Ronald Gunn. “We are excited to have Ted join the team.”

About Kaléo

Kaléo is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company dedicated to inventing, manufacturing, and commercializing life-transforming products for certain serious and life-threatening medical conditions. Kaléo’s innovative auto-injection technologies are protected by an extensive intellectual property portfolio of more than 200 issued patents as well as being the first to meet the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) draft guidance standard for 99.999% device reliability. Kaléo is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia in the United States. For more information about Kaléo and the Aerio Auto-Injection Platform, visit kaleo.com.

