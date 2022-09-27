Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,799 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 253,936 in the last 365 days.

Celularity to Present at Jefferies Cell and Genetic Medicine Summit

/EIN News/ -- FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) (“Celularity”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies, today announced that Robert Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Celularity, will present at the Jefferies Cell and Genetic Medicine Summit on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 11 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the Investors section of Celularity’s website at https://celularity.com/investor-relations/. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available following the event for approximately 30 days.

About Celularity
Celularity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELU) headquartered in Florham Park, N.J., is a clinical stage biotechnology company leading the next evolution in cellular medicine by developing allogeneic cryopreserved off-the-shelf placental-derived cell therapies, including therapeutic programs using unmodified natural killer (NK) cells, genetically modified NK cells, T-cells engineered with a CAR (CAR T-cells), and mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells (ASCs). These therapeutic programs target indications in cancer, infectious and degenerative diseases. In addition, Celularity develops and manufactures innovative biomaterials also derived from the postpartum placenta. Celularity believes that by harnessing the placenta’s unique biology and ready availability, it can develop therapeutic solutions that address significant unmet global needs for effective, accessible, and affordable therapies.
To learn more, visit celularity.com.

Celularity Investor Contacts:
Carlos Ramirez SVP, Investor Relations
Celularity Inc.
carlos.ramirez@celularity.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Celularity to Present at Jefferies Cell and Genetic Medicine Summit

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.