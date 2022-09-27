Automotive AR & VR Market will Reach Nearly USD 218.45 Billion, at a CAGR of 120.6% during the Forecast Period of 2028

Market Size-USD 389.5 Million in 2018, Market Growth- CAGR of 120.6%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automotive AR & VR market was valued at USD 389.5 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 218.45 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 120.6% during the forecast period (from 2018 – 2026). The growth of the automotive AR & VR market is majorly driven by the technological advancements in connectivity such as the development of 5G and increasing prevalence of 4G around the world.

Augmented reality (AR) is a digital layer overlaid on the physical world. AR applications are established on special 3D programs that enable developers to combine contextual or digital content with the physical world. Further, it integrates the real-life environment with virtual details that improve the overall experience of the driver and passenger. This is attained by looking at real-life environments through a wearable like smart goggles, or AR-enabled headsets, smartphone, or tablet screen. AR in automotive is primarily used in the application that displays the features like navigations, and smart signaling on a windshield.

Virtual reality (VR) majorly uses head-mounted displays (HUDs) of goggles for the creation of an interactive & completely digital environment and visual feedback. Moreover, VR in the automotive industry is a 3D computer-generated environment, which takes the end customer to an artificial world.

Ford is making use of Holo Lens (developed by Microsoft) to combine the old and new automotive designs, which save time and enables designers to experiment rapidly. Ford developed FIVE (Ford Immersive Vehicle Environment) system, which decodes designs into virtual cars. With the help of the technology, Ford enables designers to collaborate with each other sitting in across the globe, and then they can inspect car components down to the smallest level.

AR & VR technologies are making their way efficiently in the global automotive industry. These technologies, with more technological development, can take on the throne in the next few years. Hence, several automotive OEMs are currently investing in the research, development, and implementation of automotive AR & VR products.

Market Segmentation:

Automotive AR & VR by Function (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Research and Development

• Manufacturing and Supply

• Marketing and Sales

• Aftersales

• Support Functions

• Product

Automotive AR & VR by Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Augmented Reality

• Virtual Reality

• Mixed Reality

Automotive AR & VR by Component (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Software

• Hardware

o Camera

o Sensor

 Radar

 LIDARs

 Image Sensors

o Mounted Projectors

o Reflection Mirrors

Key Takeaways of the Automotive AR & VR Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Automotive AR & VR Market industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the Automotive AR & VR Market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the Automotive AR & VR Market

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

