Amedisys Welcomes Adam Holton as Chief People Officer

/EIN News/ -- BATON ROUGE, La., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED), a leading home health, hospice, personal care and high-acuity care company, announced today that Adam Holton will join the Company as Chief People Officer.



With more than 20 years of experience, Holton is an expert in leading people strategies that drive exceptional business outcomes including talent acquisition, total rewards, organizational and leadership development, employee engagement, talent management and metrics and analytics.

Most recently, Holton was the Chief Human Resources Officer at Numotion, an organization dedicated to improving the lives of people with disabilities. He previously served in the same role at CHS, Inc, a F100 diversified global agribusiness cooperative that creates connections to empower agriculture. Holton has also held several HR leadership positions with General Electric, USAA and Bank One.

Holton served for eight years in the United States Marine Corps as an Infantry Officer, stationed at Camp Pendleton, California and Quantico, Virginia. In 2004, he deployed with a Marine Corps reserve Infantry Battalion as a Company Commander to Lutafiyah, Iraq, as a part of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

“At Amedisys, we strive to create an exceptional employee experience because our people are the heart of what we do,” stated President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Gerard. “In an increasingly competitive talent market, the attraction and retention of high performing diverse talent is key, and Adam’s depth of expertise will help us achieve this strategy so we can continue to deliver the highest quality of care to our patients and their families.”

“People are the most valued and essential part of any organization. I am passionate about being a part of a caregiving culture that attracts, supports and develops people to their fullest and helping Amedisys achieve its vision,” stated Chief People Officer Adam Holton. “I’m honored and excited to join this exceptional company and look forward to contributing to its important mission of allowing patients to receive the care they need where they most want to be, in the home.”

About Amedisys:

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice, personal care and high-acuity care services. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; inpatient hospital, palliative, and skilled nursing facility (“SNF”) care in their homes; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 3,000 hospitals and 90,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 21,000 employees, in 550 care centers in 38 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 445,000 patients in need every year, performing more than 11.5 million visits annually. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com

