The Number of Newly Founded Blockchain Companies is on a Global Decline in 2022

Coresignal's report on blockchain companies' global growth trends shows that the number of newly founded blockchain companies is decreasing. The job competition in the blockchain industry is about 10 times lower than the average corporate job posting. The most funded companies operate in FinTech or IT sectors.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rise of blockchain technology has been a popular topic for a while now, and there are opposing opinions on its potential. To see how the blockchain industry is holding up after the turbulent years of COVID-19 and a decline in crypto markets, Coresignal, a leading public business data provider, conducted research, analyzing the trends of newly founded blockchain companies. It has been found that the number of new blockchain companies globally has decreased by 93.9% since 2018 (from 8,112 in 2018 to 492 in the first half of 2022).

Also, the report shows that most newly founded blockchain companies were located in the United States and United Kingdom. Comparing distribution between continents, when it comes to the total number of new blockchain companies in the period of 2018-2022, Europe takes the first place. Europe is home to almost 6,000 new blockchain companies, whereas N. America takes second place with nearly 5,000 newly founded blockchain companies.

Coresignal also analyzed the competitiveness in the job market of newly founded blockchain companies. It has been found that job competition among newly founded blockchain companies is relatively low compared to average numbers. On average, one corporate job posting attracts around 250 applicants. However, new blockchain companies capped at 26 applicants per job posting.

Another interesting finding is that the job competition in newly founded blockchain companies was highest in Africa, followed by Europe and South America.

Analyzing the investors' interest, it was revealed that the most externally funded companies reside in the U.S. and operate in Financial Services or the Computer Software/Games industries.

The top three new blockchain companies residing in the U.S. received a total of $3.5 billion in funding, whereas the top three most funded Asian and European blockchain companies only received around $800 million and $140 million, respectively.

Find more information about the companies, their sizes, and more detailed statistics about the overall trends of newly founded blockchain companies in the full report New Blockchain Companies' Growth Trends 2018-2022

About Coresignal

Coresignal is a leading public business data provider in the web data sphere with an extensive focus on firmographic data and public employee profiles. Leveraging data of 575M professional profiles and 92M company records enables companies to build data-driven products and generate actionable insights. Coresignal is exceptional in terms of data freshness, with 274M records updated monthly for unprecedented accuracy and relevance.

Contact Information:

Aukse Budelyte-Janauskiene

PR Manager

aukse@coresignal.com



Related Files

Concentration of blockchain companies.png

Average number of applicants per job posting in the blockchain industry by year.png

Related Images











Image 1: Newly founded blockchain companies by year





Newly founded blockchain companies by year









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment