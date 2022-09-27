Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,800 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 254,054 in the last 365 days.

Mapgears: An International Leader in Smart Mapping

/EIN News/ -- CHICOUTIMI, Quebec, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mapgears is proud to affirm its presence as one of the most important players in the smart mapping industry and to present its four products and its new brand image to stand out internationally. After many years at developing turnkey solutions for their numerous clients around the world, Mapgears can proudly affirm that they are one of the leaders in their field.

Mapgears' team has been working for almost 20 years in the smart mapping field. At first, they offered consulting services, thanks to their expertise. Over the years, Mapgears developed and tweaked products meeting the high standards and needs of the industry in addition to helping their customers increase their visibility to their target market.

A new image at the height of its remarkable rise

The new image of Mapgears goes hand in hand with its desire to always be ahead of the latest high-tech trends across the globe. As a small company that started in Chicoutimi, Quebec with a handful of employees, Mapgears is proud to now have a few hundred customers and nearly half a million end users for their products around the world. Its true international breakthrough is increasingly felt with a presence throughout North America.

«The demand for mapping solutions is growing. Managers need to visualize the status of their operations in the field in real time. To meet this demand we have more than tripled our workforce in less than 3 years and are still actively recruiting to give us the means to achieve our ambitions.»

-Daniel Morissette, President

Innovative solutions adapted to different needs

It is through its modern technology that Mapgears can offer products and services that facilitate the digital exploitation of geospatial data. Locate yourself at the Granby Zoo thanks to Ondago, find your way on snowmobile trails with evTrails and oversee the management of public works, snow removal or waste collection with the help of evStreets. All this in a series of turnkey solutions that complement traditional mapping and vehicle fleet management platforms.

Mapgears' rapid growth confirms its desire to produce long-term utility products for their clients rather than simply offering consulting services:

«As “cartogeeks” with customers in several different niches, but all with the same mapping services needs, it was important for us to position ourselves with a line of mapping products that meet their exact requirements . Our customers can expect the best in terms of reliability and ease of use.»

-Simon Mercier, Solutions Delivery Director

Our products

evTrails
Turnkey mobile and web solution for trail managers. It facilitates trail management and publishing of trail statuses to riders in real time.

evStreets
Solution offering a global view of real-time and past operations, for waste collection, snow removal or other recurring public works operations.

Ondago
Intuitive solution enabling tourism organisations to publish and manage THEIR official tourist map on mobile and web platforms.

eVouala
Complete solution at the heart of our expertise meeting all the needs of management and analysis of spatial or geographical information.

About Mapgears

Mapgears is a firm specializing in intelligent mapping that provides turnkey solutions to organizations that need to visualize and manage their trails, roads and territories in real time. A great supporter of open source technologies, the Mapgears team is also recognized throughout the world for its significant contributions in the development of the MapServer software and other products of the OSGeo foundation.

Press relations
Audrey Blanchette - audrey.blanchette@mapgears.com - 514-922-6837

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4cf71ada-2f90-4303-ba0c-1b8e9b8b16b1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a9ef6371-c2de-4cd5-b85f-88f2e453a0be


Primary Logo

Daniel and the evTrails app

Daniel Morissette using the evTrails app
Mapgears' products

Our products

You just read:

Mapgears: An International Leader in Smart Mapping

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.