TrueCommerce Brings Release Accounting and Cumulative Management Capabilities to Oracle Cloud

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce , a global provider of supply chain and trading partner connectivity, integration and omnichannel solutions—and member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN)—has collaborated with Oracle to bring release accounting and cumulative management capabilities to the Oracle Platform for Automotive Suppliers.



Comprised of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Oracle Analytics, and ISV partner solutions, the platform enables automotive suppliers, as well as high-tech and industrial manufacturers, to accelerate development of new products; support automotive compliance; and increase manufacturing and supply chain efficiency.

TrueCommerce has over 20 years of hands-on experience in release accounting and cumulative management functionality with major global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers, offering 100% digital processes. TrueCommerce automotive solutions include automated exception monitoring and alerts that facilitate the elimination of supply disruptions, as well as increase forecast accuracy and on-time shipments with the help of real-time analytics.

“Utilizing Oracle’s comprehensive suite of cloud applications and industry-leading analytics in tandem with TrueCommerce automotive solutions can help transform processes to support your automotive supply chain,” states David Eyes, global director of automotive solutions at TrueCommerce. “Achieving real-time visibility into the supply chain is now easier than ever. Our solution optimizes and streamlines processes while improving supply chain communication and compliance.”

The customer experience is now being influenced as much by the software in the car as it is by the car and brands themselves. Oracle and TrueCommerce deliver combined solutions that help manufacturers innovate and adapt to continuous changes in the market and customer demands.

