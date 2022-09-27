Calcium Acetate Market worth $128.9 Million by 2027 at a growth rate of 3.2% - IndustryARC
The booming food & beverage industry will boost the demand for Calcium Acetate MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Calcium Acetate Market size is projected to reach US$128.9 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Calcium acetate is a chemical compound that is a calcium salt of acetic acid. It is also known as calcium ethanoate. Calcium acetate has several important properties, including high wettability, a high melting point, efficient free-flow ability and others. These characteristics ensure a superior base for a variety of products. Thus, calcium acetate is utilized in pharmaceutical and industrial applications. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
1. Asia-Pacific dominated the Calcium Acetate Market, owing to the growth of the pharmaceutical industry in the region. For instance, according to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam, in 2020, the total pharmaceutical production in Vietnam was US$3484.5 million, an increase of about 7.03% over 2019.
2. The key factors such as the rapid pace of industrialization, increasing disposable income of people and other factors will accelerate the demand for the automotive and construction industry. This, in turn, will propel the demand for calcium acetate-based lubricants, coatings and ceramics. Hence, this will create an opportunity for the calcium acetate market in the upcoming years.
3. Moreover, the growth of the bakery industry is propelling the demand for calcium acetate-based food additives to extend the shelf-life of bakery products. This factor is driving the market growth.
4. Nevertheless, the availability of calcium acetate substitutes such as calcium carbonate, phoslyra, camphor and more may restrict the market growth in the coming years.
1. The pharmaceutical ingredient segment held the largest Calcium Acetate Market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Calcium acetate, a chemical compound that is a calcium salt of acetic acid is employed as a phosphate binder in pharmaceutical ingredients to reduce the absorption of phosphate in the body.
2. Asia-Pacific is the dominating region as it held the largest Calcium Acetate Market share in 2021 up to 42%. The sectoral growth of the Asia-Pacific countries is expanding due to the growth of the various industries, including pharmaceuticals, food & beverage and other such sectors in the region.
3. The pharmaceutical segment held the largest Calcium Acetate Market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Calcium acetate is deployed in the pharmaceutical industry to treat hyperphosphatemia in patients with end-stage kidney disease who are on dialysis.
1. Niacet
2. Macco Organiques
3. Akshay Group
4. Amsyn
5. Daito Chemical
