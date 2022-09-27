Mountain Bike Market will Reach Nearly USD 5.34 Billion, Expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% during the Forecast Period of 2028

Market Size – USD 3.51 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.3%, Market Trends – Increasing disposable income in developing countries

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mountain bike market size is expected to reach USD 5.34 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Major factors driving market revenue growth are rising focus on development of more durable and sturdy bikes, rising preference for bike sports, increasing preference for adventure tourism, and increasing number of individuals focusing on improving physical health and fitness. Mountain bikes are types of bicycles that are particularly designed for riding on rocky and uneven terrain. Mountain bikes or bicycles are mainly ridden off-road, on mountain trails, single tracks, and other uneven and unchartered paths.

Mountain bikes can be categorized into hardtail, rigid, and full suspension, depending on suspension type. Hardtail bikes have suspension shock absorbers only on the front fork. Full-suspension mountain bikes have suspension shock absorption in front as well as rear. Rigid bikes have no suspension in front fork or rear. These bikes are mainly used for racing and leisure purposes. Racing segment is expected to register faster revenue CAGR than other bike types throughout the forecast period. Increasing number of participants in mountain biking activities and rising focus on outdoor and adventure activities to maintain physical health and wellness are factors resulting in rising sales of bicycles of varying types and models, and the trend is expected to continue going ahead.

Top 10 Profiled in the Mountain Bike Market Report:

• Trek Bicycle Corporation

• CUBE Bikes

• Cannondale Bicycle Corporation

• Diamondback Bicycles

• XDS Bikes

• Giant Manufacturing Co

• Pivot Cycles

• Trinx Bikes

• Xidesheng Bicycle Company

• Rocky Mountain Bicycles

Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Cross Country Bikes

• Downhill Bikes

• Freeride Bikes

• Dirt Jumping Bikes

• Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Specialty Bicycle Retailers

• Full-Line Sporting Goods Stores

• Mass Merchants

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Racing

• Leisure

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

