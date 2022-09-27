Natural Gas Generator Market Size, Share, Value, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Natural Gas Generator Market to be Driven by the Increasing Usage of Eco-Friendly Generators in the Forecast Period of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN,, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Natural Gas Generator Market Size, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global natural gas generator market, assessing the market based on its segments like power ratings, end users, applications, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/natural-gas-generator-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
Historical Market Size (2021): USD 5.73 Billion
Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 19%
Forecast Market Size (2027): USD 8.69 Billion
Contemporary generators, such as generating units, emit harmful gases like nitrogen oxide, hydrocarbons, and carbon monoxide due to the combustion of diesel. As a result, numerous regulatory agencies have enacted stringent laws that make the use of diesel generators difficult. As a result, eco-friendly alternatives to diesel generators, including natural gas power, are becoming increasingly popular.
As the costs of natural gas decline, its use in the housing industry is likely to rise. As a result, the market for home gas generators for backup power solutions is expected to rise in the coming years. Demand for gas generators, as opposed to generating units, which are regarded more polluting, is predicted to climb dramatically as air pollution requirements in the United States has become stricter, coupled with the environmental implications.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
A natural gas generator is a scheme that can generate electricity in times of emergency or power outage. It works via a mechanism based on natural gases such as methane and propane.
The market can be classified based on power rating of global natural gas generator are:
Up to 100 KVA
101-350 KVA
351-750 KVA
Above 750 KVA
The market can be broadly categorised on the basis of its end user into:
Industrial
Commercial
Residential
The market can also be classified based on its application as:
Stand-by
Continuous
On the basis of region, the market is divided into:
North America
Europe
Latin America
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Read Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/natural-gas-generator-market
Market Trends
The development of environmentally-friendly and sustainable generators can be linked to the expansion of the global market for natural gas generators. Natural gas’s abundance and low prices, particularly in North America and Europe, have resulted in an increase in natural gas-fired power generation. The strives to promote on cleaner energy production as well as environmental concerns raised by emergency generators are expected to increase the share of natural gas generators in the coming years.
Additionally, increasing demand for energy from various end-use industries, along with industrialisation, urbanisation, and rising population levels, is pressuring the need for an effective and efficient source of power generation, thereby boosting natural gas generator adoption and market expansion.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Aggreko Plc., Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., APR Energy Inc., Kohler Co., and Generac Holdings Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Related Reports
Hypervolt plus Cordless Vibration Massager Market : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hypervolt-plus-cordless-vibration-massager-market
Palm Vein Scanner Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/palm-vein-scanner-market
Personal Cooling Device Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/personal-cooling-device-market
Speaker Driver Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/speaker-driver-market
Laminating Adhesives Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/laminating-adhesives-market
Network Forensics Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/network-forensics-market
Contraceptive Drugs Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/contraceptive-pills-market
Electric Fencing Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/electric-fencing-market
Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/aerospace-additive-manufacturing-market
Automotive Wiper Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-wiper-market
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skillful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest, and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Sophia Grace
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other