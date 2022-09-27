Surface Disinfectant Market Size Report 2022, Global Industry Outlook, Growth and Forecast to 2027 | 3M Company, BASF SE

Surface Disinfectant Market Size Report 2022-2027

The surging use of surface disinfectants in non-healthcare settings and increasing consumer awareness regarding hygiene, are propelling the market growth.

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Surface Disinfectant Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global surface disinfectant market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global surface disinfectant market size reached US$ 5.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during 2022-2027.

Industry Overview:

A surface disinfectant involves physical and chemical methods used to inactivate pathogens and reduce the number of pathogenic microorganisms on inanimate surfaces, such as medical equipment, floors, walls, washrooms, tiles, furniture, and tabletops. It is a form of decontamination that works by destroying the cell wall of microbes and interfering with their metabolism. A surface disinfectant is widely used across hospitals and residential and commercial complexes to prevent the spread of bacteria from person to person or object to object. The practice also helps maintain good hygiene in the workplace and reduces the number of illnesses across the workforce. The commonly used surface disinfectant includes alcohols, sodium hypochlorite, chlorine and chlorine compounds, hydrogen peroxide, formaldehyde, glutaraldehyde, iodophors, peracetic acid, phenolics, and quaternary ammonium compounds.

The recent COVID-19 outbreak has compelled governments across the globe to mandate the use of disinfectants in sterilizing medical facilities, equipment, and entire hospital premises, which is one of the primary factors providing a considerable thrust to the market. Besides this, the increasing surgical procedures and the growing cases of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) due to contamination are creating a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, key market players are launching environmentally friendly product variants that are non-toxic, easy to use, and cost-effective, which is bolstering the market growth. Other factors, such as the surging use of surface disinfectants in non-healthcare settings and increasing consumer awareness regarding hygiene, are propelling the market growth.

Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global surface disinfectant market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• 3M Company

• BASF SE

• Betco

• CarrollCLEAN

• Ecolab Inc.

• Evonik Industries AG (RAG-Stiftung)

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

• Medline Industries Inc.

• Metrex Research LLC

• Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

• STERIS plc

• The Clorox Company

• The Procter & Gamble Company

Market Segmentations of the Surface Disinfectant Market:

Breakup by Type:

• Liquids

• Wipes

• Sprays

• Others

Breakup by Composition:

• Alcohols

• Chlorine Compounds

• Hydrogen Peroxide

• Quaternary Ammonium Compounds

• Peracetic Acid

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• In-house Surfaces

• Instrument Disinfection

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals

• Laboratories

• Households

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

