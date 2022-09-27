At 5.3 % CAGR, Calcite Market Size Worth USD 16.3 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC
Increase in Consumption of Paper and Growing Scale of Construction Activities will have a positive impact on the growth of the Calcite Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Calcite Market size is estimated to reach US$16.3 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022-2027. Calcite is a colorless rock-forming mineral consisting of calcium carbonate and is a major constituent of sedimentary rocks like limestone. The mineral is commonly formed on the shell of dead marine organisms by a chemical process like anaerobic oxidation of methane and in plane-polarized light, it is almost indistinguishable from other minerals. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Click here to browse the complete report summary :
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Calcite-Market-Research-510845
Key takeaways :
This IndustryARC report on the Calcite Market highlights the following areas -
1. Asia-Pacific dominates the calcite industry, as the region consists of major end-users of calcite like paper, plastics, paints, and the construction sector in major economies like China, India, and Japan.
2. The anaerobic oxidation of calcite provides it good hydration rate which makes it an essential raw material for concrete production and cement additive, as high hydration provides more hardness in cement.
3. In the agriculture sector, the calcium carbonate powder is used as a cheap method for neutralizing acidic soil which makes plantation and growing of crops easy thereby giving effective crop yield
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here :
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=510845
Segmental Analysis :
1. Powder held a significant share in the calcite market in 2021, with a share of over 35%. Calcite powder has various applications like it is used as extenders in paints industries as well as fillers for plastics, and also the calcite powder is used in concrete production in the construction sector. The growing production output in these sectors on account of rapid urbanization and growing advancements has positively impacted the usage of calcite in them.
2. Asia-pacific held the largest share in the calcite market in 2021, with a share of over 45%. The region consists of major end-users of calcite like construction, agriculture, plastic, paper, paints sector in major countries like China, India, Japan, etc. with China being the largest plastic and paper producer. The economic development in these nations has led to an increase in the industrial output of their sectors including end-users of calcite.
3. Construction held a significant share in the calcite market in 2021, with a share of over 30%. Calcite containing calcium carbonate is used as an additive in cement which reduces the carbon footprint of cement, and due to stable strontium isotope, it increases the hydration rate which hardens the cement in a much quicker manner. The rapid development in the construction sector in countries has increased the scale of construction activities and the undertaking of new infrastructure projects.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Calcite Industry are -
1. Imerys
2. Huber Engineered Materials
3. Wolkem India Ltd.
4. Nordkalk Corporation
5. Omya AG
Click on the following link to buy the Calcite Market Report :
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=510845
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Related Reports :
A. Carbonate Minerals Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15678/carbonate-minerals-market.html
B. Nano Calcium Carbonate Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Nano-Calcium-Carbonate-Market-Research-503456
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn