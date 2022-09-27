Nonprofit Leader to be Presented with the "Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award" for Her Years of Dedicated Service in Educating Marginalized and Underserved Youth

Mrs. Angeles Echols-Brown, 35-year nonprofit leader will receive the "Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award" for efforts in educating marginalized youth on September 29th, 2022 at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. during the Caribbean African-American Faith based Leadership Conference in collaboration with the 51st Congressional Black Caucus Conference.

Washington, D.C. - September 27, 2022 - In recognition of her tireless dedication to childhood and young adult education through a holistic approach, non-profit leader Mrs. Angeles Echols-Brown will receive the “Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award” on September 29th, 2022 at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. during the Caribbean African-American Faith based Leadership Conference in collaboration with the 51st Congressional Black Caucus Conference.

Mrs. Echols-Brown, CEO/Founder of Educating Young Minds, Inc. has been serving marginalized and underserved youth, Pre-K-12th grade, for more than 35 years. What began in a one-room apartment has grown into a fully functional learning center that impacts thousands of children and family members. She believes in training children’s minds to think while impacting and transforming their academic, emotional, and professional trajectories, with equity, inclusion, passion, and purpose.

EYM is making a difference. Their inner-city students are graduating from colleges like Stanford, Berkeley, USC, Spelman, Cal Tech, Xavier, Howard, and many others. They are entering law and medical schools, applying for graduate programs across the country. They are also returning to EYM as teachers and as mentors. The generation of powerful young adults EYM is creating knows that the answer to our problems can only be solved one child at a time.

EYMs’ culture, methodology and multi-faceted programs introduce students to a world of opportunities in technology, sciences, math and entrepreneurship. Students are taught to be responsible for their own learning and achievement and parents/teachers are held accountable.

“As we all know too well, we have a huge challenge on our hands in our communities. Our Black and Hispanic parents are struggling to raise their children in urban environments that too often breed disillusionment and disenfranchisement,” states Mrs. Echols-Brown

“How do we create peace in our homes and communities? How do we save a child? The answer, of course, is education. And it is more than education - it is creating an environment where children are nurtured and cared for. Where we as a community of educators can provide stability and love; where we can watch children grow.

Too many of our modern-day youth are enamored by misguided media icons, and personalities who openly present a very negative view of an education. They say to our children that success is not measured by what you know, but by what you have. Thus, educators, parents, community leaders and funders, must combine our efforts and become one voice for all children regardless of income, race or gender. We cannot hold others responsible for the pathologies destroying our communities. We must be a part of the answer.”

In addition to the illustrious recognition and continued work toward bridging the educational gap for the underserved, Angeles Echols will be releasing her new book, “The Me I See in You,” November 7, 2022. This work highlights some of the graduates who have attended E.Y.M. and gone on to achieve higher academic and professional success.

Website:E.Y.M. | FB@EYMLA | IG@EducatingYoungMinds | IN@angeles-echols-brown | Youtube.com@EducatingYoungMinds

Media Contact

Company Name: Educating Young Minds

Contact Person: Traci Wooden

Email: Send Email

Phone: 619-261-6387

Address:1807 South Crenshaw Blvd.

City: Los Angeles

State: CA

Country: United States

Website: educatingyoungminds.org



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Nonprofit Leader to be Presented with the \"Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award\" for Her Years of Dedicated Service in Educating Marginalized and Underserved Youth