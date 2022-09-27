Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,714 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 253,796 in the last 365 days.

Jeremy's Live, the new "All Live, Livestream" brand, is proud to announce it's full launch, as a truly innovative social media App

J|L - JEREMY'S LIVE - WWW.JEREMYSLIVE.COM

RENO, Nev., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are proud to present you with the attached "Reel" that shows what makes this App so revolutionary.

"I am so incredibly, proud of this new global platform," says the founder, Jeremy Kidson, who was also the CEO and founder of Jeremy's, the venerable and prestigious, Jeremy's department store, which was located in San Francisco, for 30 years.

Further, Kidson says, "Everyone should have, real friends, that are made through the most, natural of connections.

"Everyone, should have access to make money, cooking from home, performing music from home, or through direct eye to eye, product sales.

"The magic happens, when you enjoy the eye to eye live contact through the APP, you are making real friends, without even trying, through the innovative circles, that connects users."

Contact: 
Jeremy Kidson, Founder and CEO
Jeremy@jeremys.com
415-713-6005
WhatsApp or Text

Related Link:
https://www.jeremyslive.com

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jeremys-live-the-new-all-live-livestream-brand-is-proud-to-announce-its-full-launch-as-a-truly-innovative-social-media-app-301633519.html

SOURCE Jeremy's Live

You just read:

Jeremy's Live, the new "All Live, Livestream" brand, is proud to announce it's full launch, as a truly innovative social media App

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.