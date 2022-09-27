Jeremy's Live, the new "All Live, Livestream" brand, is proud to announce it's full launch, as a truly innovative social media App

J|L - JEREMY'S LIVE - WWW.JEREMYSLIVE.COM

RENO, Nev., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are proud to present you with the attached "Reel" that shows what makes this App so revolutionary.

"I am so incredibly, proud of this new global platform," says the founder, Jeremy Kidson, who was also the CEO and founder of Jeremy's, the venerable and prestigious, Jeremy's department store, which was located in San Francisco, for 30 years.

Further, Kidson says, "Everyone should have, real friends, that are made through the most, natural of connections.

"Everyone, should have access to make money, cooking from home, performing music from home, or through direct eye to eye, product sales.

"The magic happens, when you enjoy the eye to eye live contact through the APP, you are making real friends, without even trying, through the innovative circles, that connects users."

Contact:

Jeremy Kidson, Founder and CEO

Jeremy@jeremys.com

415-713-6005

WhatsApp or Text

