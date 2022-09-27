Youngblood Mineral Cosmetics Partners with Americares in Support of Refugee Families Affected By The War in Ukraine

Youngblood Mineral Cosmetics, a subsidiary of Luxury Brands LLC. headed by company CEO Michael Dodo, is pleased to announce their collaboration with Americares.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Youngblood Mineral Cosmetics, an industry leader in luxury clean cosmetics and skincare, is happy to announce their partnership with Americares, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, health-focused relief organization, in support of the humanitarian crisis caused by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

At the start of the war, Americares quickly deployed an emergency response team to Poland and coordinated shipments of medicines and medical supplies into Ukraine. They continue to support local partners in Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Ukraine that are offering healthcare services to refugees. The team also helps organizations provide mental health and psychosocial support to people caught in the crisis, in Ukraine and in neighboring countries, as addressing mental health issues is a critical need.

In support of the relief efforts, Youngblood Mineral Cosmetics has packaged two curated boxes of cosmetics and skincare, tied with blue and yellow ribbon signifying the Ukrainian flag, and 20% of the purchase price of each box, now through December 1st 2022, both on their website and at their upcoming six-month brick and mortar pop-up retail activation in NYC with Showfields, will be donated to Americares in support of its Ukraine response.

"I am incredibly honored to partner with Americares to help assist the families affected by the war. Every day, my heart breaks for the Ukrainian people who have been displaced, and I pray that through this partnership, we are able to grant the refugee families of this conflict even the slightest bit of relief." - Pauline Youngblood, Founder & Creative Director, Youngblood Mineral Cosmetics

ABOUT:

For more than 25 years, the Youngblood Mineral Cosmetics philosophy has been the creation of ultra-luxury cosmetics and skincare formulated from natural ingredients. Before anyone coined the term "Clean Beauty", Youngblood set the highest standard for performance and quality by eliminating the use of any potentially skin irritating materials. They created a product line suitable for ALL skin types, even the highest skin sensitivity, while targeting pigmentation, longevity, wearability, and versatility; their award-winning products have since been endorsed by leading dermatologists and plastic surgeons worldwide.

