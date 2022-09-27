Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,715 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 253,780 in the last 365 days.

S-Ancial and Pedrosa join forces to support listed companies with artificial intelligence Investor Relations technology

LONDON and MUMBAI, India, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S-Ancial, a leading technology company for listed companies trading in the global stock markets, and Pedrosa IR, a London-based Investor Relations firm, today announced an alliance to support public corporations with their data and digital needs.

The alliance will allow companies trading in OTC Markets, Euronext, Aquis Stock Exchange, or BIVA Mexico, to automate information flows based on data & artificial intelligence, thus significantly enhancing their IR capabilities.

Starting October 2022, the venture will provide these market actors with S-Ancial's proprietary tech platform, which uses AI and Machine Learning to automate the Investor Relations process manual tasks.

The technology trawls through raw data that would be impossible to mine manually and draws actionable insights quickly and cost-effectively. This allows for better price discovery for companies and broader coverage for investors.

"We are excited to announce this joint venture with Pedrosa," said S-Ancial CEO Pradip Seth.

"This joint venture will allow us to provide listed companies with the technology and services necessary for small and medium companies to take their Investor Relations work to new levels of success," he added.

Ramon Pedrosa-Lopez, Principal of Pedrosa IR, stated: "We believe the future of Investor Relations will be digital and AI-driven. Our platform will allow us to analyze the data points necessary for creating and disseminating compelling market narratives and allow small IR teams to work independently to their utmost capabilities".

Founded in Mumbai, India, in 2015, S-Ancial is Asia's leading IR tech development company. Its ExchangeConnect platform is considered a primary investor analysis and investor targeting digital platform in the market.

Incorporated in London, Pedrosa IR is a well-respected, tech-driven international profile-raising communications and investor relations specialist for financial, listed, corporate, and government clients. It serves clients in Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Americas, and Australia.

On October 6, Ramon Pedrosa-Lopez will speak at Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference. You can register to attend here.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/s-ancial-and-pedrosa-join-forces-to-support-listed-companies-with-artificial-intelligence-investor-relations-technology-301634054.html

SOURCE S-Ancial

You just read:

S-Ancial and Pedrosa join forces to support listed companies with artificial intelligence Investor Relations technology

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.