TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Friday, September 30, 2022, is The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, federally commemorated and created to honour the lost children and survivors of residential schools and their families. This day endeavours to acknowledge and better understand the history and harms done and engage in actions that advance Truth and Reconciliation as individuals and members of our communities.



Public participation is a vital component of the reconciliation process, and Culture Days is committed to marking and honouring this important day. Accordingly, September 30, 2022, has been set aside exclusively for events commemorating The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation , including those sharing First Nations, Métis, and Inuit experiences and perspectives, celebrating the creative and cultural expressions of Indigenous people, stories and communities.

Visit the Culture Days National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Resource to learn how to participate meaningfully on September 30th and beyond. This page lists dedicated events , organizations, resources, and learning opportunities related to National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day. In the general events listing , activities marking the NDTR are highlighted in orange. Users can also activate the tags "Truth & Reconciliation" and "Indigenous" to find more events beyond September 30th that explore diverse Indigenous artistries, histories, and cultures.

This year, our national network takes special inspiration from the leadership of our partner organization in Saskatchewan, SaskCulture, which has sponsored a record number of regional and community hubs across the Province—with most dedicated to themes of Truth and Reconciliation and facilitating programs designed and organized by Indigenous artists, organizations, and cultural groups.

Arts and culture public programs, like many featured in the 2022 Culture Days events roster, offer pathways to learning, recognition, and cultural exchange. The strength and health of our communities are contingent on direct connection and understanding, through which we can all embrace the vibrant diversity of our neighbourhoods, towns, and cities.

Reconciliation is an ongoing process rooted in action. We encourage everyone to take the time on this day—and all days—to acknowledge and better understand the history and harms done, explore the vast learning resources available, donate to and support important related causes and organizations, and participate in programs created and led by First Nations, Métis, and Inuit organizers.

Culture Days 2022 is on now through October 16, 2022.

Blog | News Feed | Media & Gallery | Research | Learn More

#CultureDays and @culturedays on Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

About Culture Days

Culture Days has become the largest cultural event in Canada, attracting millions of annual attendees to thousands of free activities and performances hosted by artists, cultural organizations and municipalities in hundreds of communities across Canada. Culture Days programs invite the public to get hands-on and behind-the-scenes to highlight the importance of arts and culture by connecting communities and creators.

The Culture Days national office works with provincial partners and a wide network of event organizers, from grassroots community volunteers to major institutions. As a leading national voice for an active and engaged cultural life, Culture Days provides a range of tools and skill development resources that lead to greater cultural engagement. Culture Days is a registered charity, visit culturedays.ca for more information and to donate.

Financial support for Culture Days is provided by the Government of Canada through the Department of Canadian Heritage and the Canada Council for the Arts. Culture Days is also made possible through the support of Pattison (National Out-of-home Media Partner), Cineplex Media (National Media Partner), CBC (National Broadcast Partner), and BT/A (National Creative Partner).

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mercedes Blackwood | 416.557.3361 | mercedes@blackcoffeecommunications.ca