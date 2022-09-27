Bankdash Names Delco's BHCU To Top 100 Credit Unions In America List in 2022

RIDLEY PARK, Pa., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BHCU, Your Delaware County Credit Union is proud to be recognized by Bankdash, a team of financial experts, and researchers with extensive experience working at banks and financial institutions as well as direct experience researching and analyzing banks and financial institutions. After screening an exhaustive list of credit unions from across the country, they named BHCU in the Top 100.



"Between our screening methods and measurements across 7 categories, we examined the universe of credit unions across more than a dozen metrics," said David Peterson, co-founder of Bankdash. "The result is one of the most thoroughly assembled rankings of credit unions!"

An essential selection criterion is stability as measured by age, membership, and net worth. To be considered, a credit union had to be in the top 10% nationally. The net worth of a credit union is one of the most important measures as it is the cumulative value created by the credit union. As members have effective ownership of a credit union, this is an important statistic to assess how well a credit union has done its job of creating value for its members.

Additional criteria included1:

Accessibility – Online banking and mobile application capability are also a part of our measure of accessibility.

Community – Does the credit union have a track record of giving back to its community?

– How have members benefited from dividends? Membership Trends – Does the credit union have a critical mass of members, and has its membership base been growing over the years?

– How much have members deposited at the credit union? Operational Strength –How efficiently is the credit union operated relative to other credit unions?

Gary Golden, BHCU CEO, said, "It is an honor for all BHCU employees to be recognized as leaders. We work diligently for our members and the community to put them on a stable path to financial independence. Since the Member Giveback program launched in 2019, we have provided members with over $1.8M in rewards. In addition, the BHCU Kids' Foundation has donated over $75,000 to programs benefiting Delaware County children and families most in need. Further, the BHCU team has engaged in numerous community outreach programs through Philabundance, Project W, and Teachers Teammates, to name a few. It is our pleasure to act on behalf of BHCU members to do the right thing for those in our community that need us the most."

Footnotes:

1Data is as of March 31, 2022

About BHCU

BHCU, your Delaware County Credit Union, was founded in 1952 in Ridley Park. As a federally insured credit union, BHCU provides comprehensive banking services to its members. Although initially established to serve Boeing's employees (then Vertol) and their family members, BHCU has expanded into a community-based credit union that can serve all the families and businesses of Delaware County. BHCU has consistently committed to helping members save by offering excellent rates and dividends while extending fair fees and expert advice. Can BHCU help you find financial independence? Learn more at www.bhcu.org.

