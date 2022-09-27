New York, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Acute Cholecystitis Market, By Type By Cause By Diagnostic Procedure By Treatment By End User By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320943/?utm_source=GNW

Global acute cholecystitis market is projected to accomplish an extraordinary growth in the forecast period, 2023-2027 with an impressive CAGR.The market growth can be attributed to the rising instances of gall bladder stone issues.

The population is now more concerned and aware of the condition and demanding efficient and effective treatment for the same thereby aiding to the growth of the global acute cholecystitis market in the upcoming five years.Moreover, rapidly increasing research and advancement in the pharmaceutical department that has effective drugs in the pipeline of market launch is further enunciating the growth factors of the global acute cholecystitis market in the next five years.

Increasing geriatric population and their tendency of weaker health and poor health conditions are further aiding the growth of the market in the near future.

Health insurances, governmental schemes have made it more feasible for the patients to afford the treatments ad thus supporting the growth of the market. The market may experience a mild restraint due to health conscious consumers that have now changed food habits and are rejuvenating their bodies with healthier food.

Market Segmentation

The global acute cholecystitis market is segmented by type, cause, diagnostic procedure, treatment, end user, regional distribution, and competitional landscape.Based on type, the market is differentiated between calculous acute cholecystitis and acalculous acute cholecystitis.

By cause, the market is further segmented into gall bladder stones, tumor, bile duct blockage, microbial infection, and others.Based on diagnostic procedure, the market is fragmented into ultrasonography, cholescintigraphy, CT scan, ERCP (endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography), and others.

By treatment the market is differentiated between surgical and non-surgical.Based on end user, the market is bifurcated into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation, divided among Asia-Pacific region, North American region, European region, South American region, and Middle East & African region.

Based on type, Acute Cholecystitis May Lead Market Growth

Based on type, the market is further divided between calculous acute cholecystitis and acalculous acute cholecystitis.Depending on the obstruction site the acute cholecystitis is of two types.

Acute cholecystitis is a medical condition where stone-like obstructions are accumulated in the gallbladder, or the gastro-intestinal tube that connects gallbladder to the small intestine.If the obstruction is at the gall bladder duct it is termed as calculous acute cholecystitis and if the obstruction is at any other site in the gall bladder or the tube, it is termed as acalculous acute cholecystitis.

Calculous acute cholecystitis is a worse condition of gall bladder condition and requires immediate attention thereby is anticipated to hold the larger market revenue shares and assert its dominance over the market segment. Acalculous acute cholecystitis is also an emergency situation but is comparatively less painful and may register significant growth in the market shares in the next five years.

Company Profile

Holding the major shares of the global acute cholecystitis market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Fresenius Kabi AG, Pfizer Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited, Merck & Co., Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Simulab Corporation, AbbVie, Inc., Fortimedix Surgical BV, among others. Market players are actively involved in the research and technological development in the medical device and testing kit developments diagnosing the condition at an earlier stage. The advanced technology has made it possible for the healthcare industry to provide excellent healthcare services for acute cholecystitis. Further advancement would aid the market value and brand establishment in the future five years.

