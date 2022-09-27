Brain Implants Market Worth $8.6 Billion by 2027 At A Growth Rate of 9.1% - IndustryARC
Surging Applications Of Spinal Cord Stimulation Are Projected To Drive The Growth Of Brain Implants MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Brain Implants Market size is estimated to reach $8.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Brain Implants, frequently mentioned as neural implants, are technological devices that relate directly to the brain of a biological subject, normally positioned on the surface of the brain or fastened to the cortex of the brain. The increasing predominance of movement and psychiatric ailments are set to propel the growth of the Brain Implants Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Brain Implants Industry Outlook. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways :
1. Geographically, North America Brain Implants Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the surging raised count of neurological ailments requiring the application of deep brain stimulators in North American region.
2. Brain Implants Market growth is being driven by the increasing predominance of neurological ailments requiring the application of deep brain stimulators, stress, and obesity-generated depression. However, the high costs of brain implants, the specialized experience of the medical professionals involved, the progressive technology and methods included in contemporary neurological practice are some of the major factors hampering the growth of the Brain Implants Market.
3. Brain Implants Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Brain Implants Market report.
Segmental Analysis :
1. The Brain Implants Market based on product type can be further segmented into Deep Brain Stimulator, Spinal Cord Stimulator, and Vagus Nerve Stimulator. The Deep Brain Stimulator Segment held the largest market share in 2021.
2. The Brain Implants Market based on the application can be further segmented into Chronic Pain, Epilepsy, Parkinson’s Disease, Depression, Essential Tremor, Alzheimer’s Disease, and Others. The Chronic Pain Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the increasing predominance of chronic pain worldwide.
3. The Brain Implants Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America (Brain Implants Market) held the largest share with 36% of the overall market in 2021.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Brain Implants Industry are -
1. Abbott (St. Jude Medical)
2. Boston Scientific Corporation
3. Medtronic PLC
4. NeuroPace Inc.
5. Renishaw PLC
