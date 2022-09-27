Amaranth Market Will Reach Nearly USD 14.56 Billion By 2027, Expanding at a CAGR of 11.8%

Reports And Data

The rising demand for Amaranth in personal care products amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Amaranth market is forecast to reach USD 14.56 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. In recent years there has been increasing demand for nutraceutical products and post-workout health drinks. In this regard, the use of the perennial plant is witnessing growing popularity. It comprises of the high level of proteins that is effective in enhancing body muscle’s post-exercise recuperation procedure, which is also contributing to its increasing popularity. Its anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant properties have also resulted in its increasing demand from the personal care industry. The continuous expansion of the pharmaceutical sector and the presence of various unique elements in these perennial plants is one of the mentionable factors supporting the growth of the sector. It comprises of components like oleic acid, stearic acid, tocopherols and squalene that are known for treating inflammation, enhance bone strength, and fix tissues, which has resulted in its elevated demand from the healthcare sector. Thus, its wide arena of applications is supporting the expansion of the industry.

The COVID-19 Impact:

The COVDI-19 epidemic has resulted in emphasizing on the importance of personal hygiene and like never before. Herein, one of the immediate impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic is the increasing demand for personal care products. The epidemic has resulted in the growing demand for particularly protective personal care. The industry players operating in the sector are experiencing a growth in demand for personal care products along with increasing acceptance and popularity of brands that represent safety and competence both from environmental and health perspectives. Essentially as maintaining personal hygiene is an integral aspect of flattening the curve of transmission of the disease, it is also resulting in contributing to the growing demand for these products among consumers. Thus, such growing demand for these products would result in fostering the growth of the sector. In regards to companies playing to initiate their operation in this sector, they may also take into consideration the expectations and demands of the consumers for successfully penetrating the industry. The consumers in the APAC region are observed to be more hygiene-focused now, and they are emphasizing on minimizing the risks associated with exposure to health risks amidst the outbreak. It is also worth mentioning that the virus is seen to particularly impact individuals with hypertension and cardiovascular diseases. Herein, as amaranth has functional properties needed for maintaining effective functioning of the health and managing conditions like cardiovascular diseases, it has also resulted in boosting its demand amidst the outbreak.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• In regards to the Extraction Type, Cold Pressed segment held a considerable market share of more than 45.0% in 2019. The market share held by the Cold Press segment is attributed to the fact that it is one of the widely used processes in its products, which finds extensive applications for manufacturing oil for the perennial plant and its seeds, which contributes to the market share held by this segment.

• In context of Product Type, the Seed segment held a considerable market share of more than 45.0% in 2019. The market share held by the Seed segment is attributed to the presence of various minerals in its like phosphorus, calcium, iron, among others, which results in its elevated demand for applying in various products contributing to the market share held by this segment.

• In context to Application, the Personal care segment held a considerable market share of more than 50.0% in 2019. Its anti-oxidant properties and elements to enhance skin health has resulted in its extensive application in personal care products contributing to the market share held by this segment. Its incorporation in the formulation of personal care products is known to be helpful in enhancing the barrier functioning of the skin and help in responding to environmental stress.

• GAIA, a Leading Health & Wellness Brand in India, had opted for the same initiative in 2017. In January 2017, the company had launched Muesli: Amaranth. The product claims to be packed with protein, antioxidants, and fiber, along with being minimally fattening. The launch of such innovative products is paving new areas of its application.

• Key participants include Amaranth Bio Company, Flaveko Trade Spol. S.R.O, Nu-World Foods, Proderna Biotech, D.K. Mass S.R.O., General Mills, Inc, AMR Amaranth a.s, Rusoliva Pvt. Ltd, Flavex Naturextracte Gmbh. and Viral International.

• Deals Landscape

• In February 2018, the assets of Nu-World Foods was acquired by Andersons, Inc. from Tella Atlantic Holdings. With the help of the acquisition, the company will be able to expand its specialty ingredients business.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Amaranth market on the basis of Extraction Type, Product Type, Application, and region:

Extraction Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Organic Solvent

• Cold Pressed

• Super Critical CO2 Extraction

• Others

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Seed

• Leaf

• Flour

• Oil

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Foods and Beverages

• Personal care

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• North America

o U.S

• Europe

o U.K

o France

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

• MEA

• Latin America

o Brazil

