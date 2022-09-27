Millimeter-wave Radar Sensor Market Growth is Projected to Reach USD 2,855.90 Million - Global Forecast to 2030

The report highlights growth determinants, micro and macroeconomic indicators, opportunities, developments, and key market trends in the global market.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published, the global Millimeter-wave Radar Sensor market is expected to grow from USD 159.59 Million in 2021 to USD 2,855.90 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 39.7% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The mmWave is a beneficial sensing technique for detecting objects and providing information about their range, speed, and angle. These technologies operate in the field of 30GHz to 300GHz and are contactless. It uses tiny wavelength technology to deliver precision in the sub-mm range, and it can pierce various materials, including drywall, plastic, and clothes.

Market Growth & Trends

The mmWave radar could broadcast electromagnetic waves. Since objects in the route might reflect the signal, the radar could determine the human biosignals by catching and analyzing the returned signals. This technology would make the advantage of contactless, ongoing patient observation possible. The industrial mmWave radar sensors market would be driven by all of these considerations.

Key Findings

The building automation segment held the largest market share of 40.30% in 2021.

The type segment is divided into building automation, robotics, safety guards, automated doors and gates, and others. The building automation segment held the largest market share of 40.30% in 2021. Industrial mmWave solutions for building automation make it possible to identify and monitor persons inside, up to a range of about 14 meters, and outside, at a distance of more than 50 meters. The position and movement of individuals can be utilized to activate devices when they reach a region of interest or move in a specific direction when using mmWave for high-precision occupancy detection.

The telecommunications segment held the largest market share of 49.37% in 2021.

The application segment is divided into telecommunications, military & defense, healthcare, security, and others. The telecommunications segment held the largest market share of 49.37% in 2021. In recent years, mm-wave frequency bands have attracted much attention because of the rising demand for faster data rates in wireless communication, high-resolution requirements for radars, and developing sensing applications.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Millimeter-wave Radar Sensor Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America accounted for a significant market share of 42.39% in 2021.

Key players operating in the global Millimeter-wave Radar Sensor market are:

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Infineon Technologies AG

Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Jorjin Technologies Inc.

Ainstein

Calterah Semiconductor Technology Co., Ltd

About the report:

The global Millimeter-wave Radar Sensor market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

