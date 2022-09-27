New Scholarly Book Examines Autism Inclusion for Educators, Leaders, Individuals and Families

/EIN News/ -- RIVERSIDE, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new book, Rethinking Perception and Centering the Voices of Unique Individuals: Reframing Autism Inclusion in Praxis released Sept. 26, 2022, by IGI Global publishing, and explores the scholarly research related to autism inclusion, education reform and communication- analyzing the current landscape for educators, leaders and individuals alike. [BOOK: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/rethinking-perception-and-centering-the-voices-of-unique-individuals-jessica-block-nerren/1142298225]



Rethinking Perception and Centering the Voices of Unique Individuals: Reframing Autism Inclusion in Praxis introduces a new model of reframing autism inclusion and provides meaningful research regarding autism inclusion in education. Covering key topics such as equity, mental health, inclusive education, and educational reform, this reference work is ideal for administrators, stakeholders, policymakers, teacher educators, counselors, researchers, academicians, scholars, practitioners, instructors, and students.

“This book details the importance of autism inclusion so that we can remove barriers to access and propose a brighter, more inclusive future in our educational systems,” said editor Jessica Block Nerren, who has a doctorate in educational leadership and who is additionally author of three chapters in the book.

Unique to this scholarly book, every chapter was peer reviewed by individuals with autism and other differences, representing the self-advocacy community in the chapter revision and acceptance process. In addition, many chapters were written by scholars with differences themselves who are scholars and educators.

Chapter authors include multidisciplinary researchers and practitioners:

Becky Sumbera, Ed.D.

Shannon Sparks, Ph.D.

James Grabow, Ed.D. Candidate

Austin Quick, Ed.D. Candidate

J. Chad Sweeney, Ph.D.

Kelly Bermingham, BCBA

Veronica Glickman, BCBA

Jessica Block Nerren, Ed.D.

Stephanie Rivas, M.A. Candidate

Thea Dirton, Ed.D

Jessica Block, Psy.D.

Victoria McDermott, Ph.D. Candidate

Denise Rockwell, Ph.D. BCBA-D

Danielle Sterling, M.Sc.

Melissa Mello, BCBA

Jessica Vierra, M.A.; and

Tamara Jacobson, Ed.D. Candidate.



ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Dr. Jess Block Nerren is a strategic communication professional with 20 years of experience including as the President of her own public relations firm. Her research is on Inclusion, Public Relations and Teacher Education and she teaches full time at California State University, San Bernardino. https://www.csusb.edu/profile/jessica.nerren

Rethinking Perception and Centering the Voices of Unique Individuals: Reframing Autism Inclusion in Praxis

Contact: Jessica Block Nerren - (909)706-8525- jessica.nerren@csusb.edu