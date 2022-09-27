Curative Biotechnology Announces Intent to Uplist to NYSE American Exchange

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, FL, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curative Biotechnology Inc. (OTC: CUBT) (“Curative Biotech” or the “Company”), a development-stage biomedical company focused on novel treatments for rare diseases and conditions, announced today that it intends to offer shares of its common stock for sale in an underwritten public offering, after giving effect to the Company’s proposed 1-for-400 reverse stock split. In addition, the Company expects to grant the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 15 percent of the shares of common stock offered in the public offering solely to cover over-allotments, if any. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.



The offering is subject to market conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. The Company has applied to list its common stock on the NYSE American under the symbol “CUBT”. The new CUSIP number will be: 23128N207

Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

This offering is being made pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1/A (Registration No. 333-264339) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which has not yet become effective. The offering is expected to close on or about September 30th, 2022, and to begin trading on the NYSE American on or about October 3rd, 2022. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. A final prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov.

Electronic copies of the prospectus may be obtained by contacting 1345 Avenue of the Americas 27th Floor New York, NY 10105, (212-813-1010), info@aegiscap.com. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in the prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and such offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Curative Biotechnology, Inc. http://curativebiotech.com

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (Curative Biotech) is a development stage biomedical company focused on novel therapies for rare diseases. The Company is focused on identifying, acquiring and developing disease modifying therapeutic drug candidates with a concentration on rare disease indications. Curative Biotech has ongoing programs in three different therapeutic areas: infectious disease, neuro oncology and degenerative eye disease. The Company’s pipeline includes IMT504, CURB906 and Metformin Reformulation. IMT504 is a novel immune therapy to treat rabies and an adjuvant for vaccines. CURB906 is a fully humanized CD56 monoclonal antibody carrying a cytotoxic drug conjugate directly to the tumor cancer site to kill the tumor by inhibiting tumor growth and migration of the tumor. Metformin Reformulation is targeting the treatment of intermediate and late-stage Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) disease.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. CUBT is not yet generating revenues. Although forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subjected to known, unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements, including but not limited our ability to generate sufficient market acceptance for our products and services, our ability to generate sufficient operating cash flow, and general economic conditions. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in our reports filed with OTC Markets from time to time which attempt to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Contact:

Steve Chizzik

Investor Relations

Curative Biotech (CUBT)

201-454-5845

ir@curativebiotech.com