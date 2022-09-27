Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,710 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 253,676 in the last 365 days.

Voyager Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR), a gene therapy and neuroscience company developing life-changing treatments and next-generation adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • Chardan’s 6th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference, New York, NY – Company presentation, October 4, 2022, 3:45 p.m. ET
  • Truist Securities Genetic Medicine Summit, New York, NY – CNS panel discussion (not webcast), October 20, 2022

The presentation may be accessed from the Investors section of Voyager’s website at www.voyagertherapeutics.com. Replays of webcasts are archived on the Company's website for at least 30 days.

AboutVoyager Therapeutics 
Voyager Therapeutics (Nasdaq: VYGR) is leading the next generation of AAV gene therapy to unlock the potential of the modality to treat devastating diseases. Proprietary capsids born from Voyager’s TRACER capsid discovery platform are powering a rich early-stage pipeline of programs and may elevate the field to overcome the narrow therapeutic window associated with conventional gene therapy vectors across neurologic disorders and other therapeutic areas.
voyagertherapeutics.com        LinkedIn        Twitter 

Voyager Therapeutics® is a registered trademark, and TRACER™ is a trademark, of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. 


Contacts 
Investors 
Investors@voyagertherapeutics.com 

Media   
Peg Rusconi 
prusconi@vergescientific.com 

Primary Logo

You just read:

Voyager Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.