Borage Oil Market Worth $60.6 Million by 2026 At A Growth Rate of 4.4% - IndustryARC
Rising Cases Of Inflammatory Diseases, Growing Awareness Among The People Regarding Health and Beauty, The Boosting Borage Oil Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Borage Oil Market size is estimated to reach $60.6 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Borage oil is naturally extracted from a wildflower called borage or starflower, which belongs to the Boraginaceae family. Borage oil is prized for its high gamma linolenic acid (GLA) content. Besides, increased uses of borage oil in personal care and the cosmetic industry, an increase in the number of spa and massage centers are the factors that are set to drive the growth of the Borage Oil Market for the period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways :
1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific Borage Oil Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate over the period 2021-2026 owing to the increase in the use of nutritional supplements and functional food additive products.
2. The growing focus to produce borage oil that is certified free of toxic unsaturated pyrrolizidine alkaloids to enhance its benefits is driving the Pharmaceuticals segment growth. However, fluctuation in raw material supply and prices is one of the major factors that is said to reduce the growth of the Borage Oil Market.
3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Borage Oil Market report.
Segmental Analysis :
1. The growing focus to produce borage oil that is certified free of toxic unsaturated pyrrolizidine alkaloids is driving the growth of the Borage Oil Market. The Cosmetics segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 5.3% over the period 2021-2026.
2. The Borage Oil Market based on the Distribution Channel can be further segmented into Offline and Online. The Online segment held the largest share in 2020. The growth is owing to the wide range of availability coupled with the change in buying behavior of consumers and the door-to-door delivery of online retailers by serving even in remote parts of the cities.
3. The rise in awareness about the anti-inflammatory properties of borage oil is driving the growth of the Borage Oil Market. North America is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment over the period 2021-2026 owing to the increasing usage of borage oil in nutraceutical, pharmaceutical production in the region.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Borage Oil Industry are -
1. Nature’s Way
2. Connoils LLC.
3. Now Foods
4. NutriPlex Formulas
5. Desert Whale Jojoba Co.
