GLOBAL RISK AUTHOR AND ADVISOR MICHELE WUCKER NAMED QUALIFIED RISK DIRECTOR®, AWARDED CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®

GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, September 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance to Michele Wucker of Chicago, Illinois, in the United States. Concurrently, she is approved to use the Qualified Risk Directordesignation.Michele is the founder of the Chicago-based strategic advisory firm Gray Rhino & Company. A globally recognized expert in risk as a core strategic element of board and executive work, Michele coined the term “gray rhino” to focus attention on and counter leaders’ surprising vulnerability to obvious, probable, impactful risks. Her influential, eponymous global bestseller brought gray rhinos into the daily lexicon of risk management professionals. She most recently authored a sequel, You Are What You Risk, which looks at influences on risk perceptions, attitudes, and behaviors.Michele is a faculty member at the DCRO Risk Governance Institute. She is also an advisor to IRM India, the think tank Preventable Surprises, and the climate-tech start-up Climastry. A 2009 World Economic Forum Young Global Leader, she leads the YGL Board Service Initiative and has served on the Forum’s Expert Network and Global Futures Council on Frontier Risks. Michele earned her Master of International Affairs from Columbia University, her bachelor's degree in French and Policy Studies from Rice University, and the Harvard Kennedy School certificate in Global Leadership and Public Policy for the 21st Century."I have had the distinct pleasure to work with and come to know Michele since before we launched the DCRO Institute," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "You will not meet a more thoughtful, articulate, and innovative thinker around the role that risk plays in our daily lives or the success we can bring as executives and board leaders in our organizations. We're proud to be associated with her and to have her so deeply committed to this work," he continued.“The DCRO Institute’s philosophy of positive risk taking rightly emphasizes value creation, not just the potential for loss that comes to mind for many people when they think of risk,” said Ms. Wucker. “The Certificate in Risk Governancerequires holistic, forward-thinking across legal, environment, financial, technology, sustainability and other areas that are essential to risk management and business success.”The Certificate in Risk Governanceis awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.have gone through a rigorous evaluation process, demonstrating their expertise across business, risk, and leadership, and having sound educational backgrounds that combine to bring skills to the boardroom, unlike most.The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org/collections?category=CRG Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Directordesignation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

