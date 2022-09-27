Solar Encapsulation Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 20% Through 2026

Solar Encapsulation Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Solar Encapsulation Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the solar encapsulation market size is expected to grow to $5.30 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.69%. According to the solar encapsulation market forecast, the rising demand for rooftop photovoltaic (PV) installations in developing economies is driving the growth of the market.

The solar encapsulation market consists of sales of solar encapsulation solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a process used to protect solar panels and equipment against degradation. Encapsulation is an important part of the solar cell manufacturing process to protect solar panels and equipment against degradation due to various external and environmental factors. Even the greatest solar cells cannot make good solar modules without a good encapsulation technique. The solar encapsulation extends the life of solar cells by reducing stability issues and protecting them from ultraviolet (UV) radiation, corrosion, temperature changes, and low mechanical stress.

Global Solar Encapsulation Market Trends

Technology advancement is one of the key solar encapsulation industry trends gaining popularity. Major players in the market are focusing on launching and implementing advanced encapsulation technology for solar modules. The advanced encapsulation technologies replace the gaps between solar cells and improve the efficiency of PV modules while incorporating modular designs. Through the use of advanced encapsulation technologies, companies can increase their business and gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in May 2019, LONGi Solar, a Chinese leading global solar technology company, developed the "Seamless Soldering" module encapsulation technology, which eliminates the gap between cells and increases the efficiency of PV modules. The "Seamless Soldering" technology combined with innovative module design has the potential to break LONGi Solar's high-efficiency PERC module power record of 500Wp. This technology utilizes a solder ribbon to achieve "tiled" cell interconnection, eliminating the typical 2mm wide cell gap, therefore increasing efficiency while lowering module BOM costs. This technology works seamlessly with existing module encapsulation processes and equipment. It has a high level of mass production maturity and stability, as well as scalability.

Global Solar Encapsulation Market Segments

The global solar encapsulation market is segmented:

By Material: Non-Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, UV Curable Resin, Others

By Solar Module: Polycrystalline Silicon Cells, Cadmium Telluride, Amorphous Silicon Cells, Others

By Application: Automotive, Electronics, Others

By Geography: The global solar encapsulation market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Solar Encapsulation Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides solar encapsulation global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global solar encapsulation market, solar encapsulation global market share, solar encapsulation global market segments and geographies, solar encapsulation global market players, solar encapsulation global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The solar encapsulation global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Solar Encapsulation Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: 3M Company, Akcome, STR Holding Inc, Dow Inc, Dupont De Nemours Inc, First Solar Inc, Mitsubishi Plastics Inc, Hiuv, Changzhou Bbetterfilm, DNP Solar, Hangzhou First PV Material Co Ltd, SKC, and Lucent.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

