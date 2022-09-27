Dry Shampoo Market to Experience Massive Growth, Reaching USD 6569.02 Million by 2030

The report provides extensive segmentation of the market by categorizing the market into application, type, and geographical regions.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dry shampoo market is expected to grow from USD 3,049.65 Million in 2021 to USD 6569.02 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Dry shampoo is a product that cleans the hair thoroughly from grease, oil, and debris. In contrast to wet shampoos and conditioners, this type of shampoo is applied to dry hair. Some consumers use dry shampoo to revive their hair after a workout or to prolong the time of a salon session.

Market Growth & Trends

Global consumption of haircare products has increased due to rising per capita income. Customers are eager to use goods that improve the condition of their scalps. Additionally, customers are more likely to opt for the products dermatologists suggest. Sales in the major cities are increasing yearly, and the hair industry is becoming more and more popular in North American and European markets.

Key Findings

The form segment is divided into spray, powder, foam, and liquid. The spray segment accounted for the largest market share of 57.62% in the year 2021. These alcohol-based sprays add volume to the hair while washing away dirt and oils.

The function segment includes anti-dandruff, color protection, and other functions. The other functions segment accounted for the largest market share of 44.42% in the year 2021. Additionally, it can be used as a texturizer and styler and prevents heat-damaging appliances like blow dryers.

The end-user segment includes men (13 years to 50 years), women (13 years to 50 years), and kids (5-13 years). The women (13 years to 50 years) segment accounted for the largest market share of 68.62% in the year 2021. Women spend on hair care products compared to men and kids.

The distribution channel segment includes online sales and offline sales. The offline sales segment accounted for the largest market share of 52.77% in 2021. Offline endeavors provide customer support in actual locations like retail stores.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Dry Shampoo Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America emerged as the most significant global market among all regions, with a market share of 36.97% in 2021. There is high demand for hair care products among the local population.

Key players operating in the global dry shampoo market are:

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

L'Oreal S.A.

Unilever

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Kao Corporation

MacAndrews & Forbes (Revlon)

Shiseido Company Ltd.

Klorane

Colab Dry Shampoo

Coty Inc.

Not Your Mothers (DEMERT BRANDS)

R+CO

Hicare Health

Amika

About the report:

The global dry shampoo is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

