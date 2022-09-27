Body Dryer Market Worth $5,143 Million by 2026 At A Growth Rate of 6.0% - IndustryARC
Owing to Increasing Hygiene Issues And Risk Of Disease Transmission is The Major Factor Driving Growth Of The Global Body Dryer Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Body Dryer Market size was valued at $2,978 million in 2020 and is anticipated to reach $5,143 million by the end of 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The Body Dryer industry growth rate is attributed to the rising need to reduce medication errors and development of automated systems with improved features and is likely to new opportunities. Furthermore, smart bathrooms have showcased an inclination in terms of demand generated by nonresidential and residential buildings, especially in urban areas. are the substantial driving factors of the body dryer market during the forecast period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways :
1. North America dominated the Body Dryer market with a share of 38.2% in the year 2020.
2. The factors such as growing awareness concerning the personal hygiene associated with escalating spending capacity; particularly on premium hygiene products are amongst the major factor projected to impel growth of Body Dryer market.
3. Additionally, factors such as Rising innovation and automation in consumer appliances and increasing demand for body dryers from various commercial sectors along with the citizens with impaired physical mobility are to create opportunities paving a way for the growth in the market during forecast period 2021-2026.
Segmental Analysis :
1. The prime factors supplementing the growth of this segment owing to the fact that the on-floor body dryer can finish the task of drying within minutes owing to the presence of intense jets of air, which is to continue drive the segment growth in the forecast period 2021-2026.
2. On the other hand, residential segment is projected to dominate over the forecast period 2021-2026 with a CAGR of 6.5%. The residential is to witness a healthy growth owing to consumer awareness regarding personal hygiene coupled with their willingness to spend more on luxury convenience products has been driving the sale of the residential product across the globe.
3. This can be attributed to the rise in the number of commercial spaces is anticipated to fuel the product demand form U.S. and Canada. Moreover, presence of key manufacturers such as Tornado Body Dryer, LLC, Kingkraft, and Full Body Dryer LLC, fosters the growth of the market.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Body Dryer Industry are -
1. Avant Innovations
2. Dolphy India Private Limited
3. Full Body Dryer LLC
4. Haystack Dryers
5. Kingkraft
