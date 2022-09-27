Deuterium Oxide Market set to witness an development size of USD 54.19 Million by 2030

The research acknowledges major industry vendors, key regions, demand & supply, applications, technology, revenue cost, and challenges.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global deuterium oxide market is expected to grow from USD 38.85 million in 2021 to USD 54.19 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.77% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Deuterium and oxygen combine to form deuterium oxide, also called heavy water. Compared to water, it has a relative molecular weight of almost 11% higher. Deuterium is twice as heavy compared to protium, which has only one proton in its nucleus. This is because deuterium's nucleus contains both a neutron and a proton. A medication that has one or more hydrogen atoms substituted with deuterium atoms is referred to as being deuterated or having deuterium.

Market Growth & Trends

Deuterium oxide is required for many chemical and biological activities. Biomolecules can be metabolically labeled with D2O in biological processes, which can subsequently be analyzed with mass spectrometry or N.M.R. spectrometry. As different chemically diverse nuclei have different resonance frequencies in the same magnetic field, N.M.R. helps study these differences. This event is known as the chemical shift. According to metabolic studies, slower metabolism of deuterium-containing medications frequently enables longer beneficial benefits, smaller or less frequent doses, and fewer pharmacological side effects.

Key Findings

The 0.999 segment accounted for a significant market share of 62.68% in 2021.

The type segment is divided into segments such as 0.999 and 0.998. 0.999 deuterium oxide can be used in multiple end-use industries as it has lesser to no impurities.

The deuterated solvents segment accounted for a significant market share of 41.00% in 2021.

The application segment is classified into deuterium production, deuterated solvents, nuclear industry, and others. Deuterium atoms have been substituted for one or more hydrogen atoms in a chemical called deuterated solvents. To discover new synthetic compounds using deuterated solvents, N.M.R. analysis is employed.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Deuterium Oxide Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of M.E.A.)

North America emerged as the most significant global market among all regions, with a market share of 39.76% in 2021. The pharmaceutical industry's growth in countries such as U.S. and Canada; is the primary driver for deuterium oxide in the North American region.

Key players operating in the global deuterium oxide market are:

Isowater

Heavy Water Board (H.W.B.)

Deutramed Inc

OTTO CHEMIE PVT. L.T.D.

About the report:

The global deuterium oxide market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

