Global Vacuum Insulation Panel Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Vacuum Insulation Panel Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the vacuum insulation panel market size is expected to grow from $7.20 billion in 2021 to $7.53 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.66%. The global vacuum insulation panels market size is expected to grow to $9.78 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.66%. The growth in the construction industry is expected to drive the growth of the vacuum insulation panel in the forecast period.

The vacuum insulation panel market consists of sales of vacuum insulation panels by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to thermal insulation that consists of a gas-tight shell enclosing a rigid core that has been evacuated of air. They are manufactured with a microporous core encapsulated and vacuum sealed in an impermeable high gas barrier film under vacuum. The advantages of vacuum insulation panels are good thermal efficiency, reliable long-term performance, and the ability to fit in tight spaces in new buildings.

Global Vacuum Insulation Panel Market Trends

Innovation is a key trend in the vacuum insulation panel market. Innovation in the product is crucial to remaining competitive in the market. Self-healing films are an innovation that is gaining traction.

Global Vacuum Insulation Panel Market Segments

The global vacuum insulation panel market is segmented:

By Type: Flat, Special shape

By Raw Material: Silica, Fiberglass, Plastic, Metal, Others

By Application: Construction, Cooling and Freezing Devices, Logistics, Others

By Geography: The global vacuum insulation panel market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Vacuum Insulation Panel Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides vacuum insulation panel global market overviews, vacuum insulation panel industry analysis and forecasts market size and vacuum insulation panel global market growth, vacuum insulation panel global market share, vacuum insulation panel global market segments and geographies, vacuum insulation panel market trends, vacuum insulation panel market players, vacuum insulation panel market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Evonik Industries AG, Panasonic, DOW Corning, Kevothermal LLC, Microtherm Sentronic GmbH, Va Q Tec AG, Kevothermal, Porextherm Dammstoffe GmbH, Kingspan, Knauf Insulation, Thermal Visions Inc., Rockwool International, NanoPore, Qingdao Jinko VIP, and Thermal Conservation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

