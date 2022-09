Board Portal Market Worth $2849.7 Billion by 2027 At A Growth Rate of 17.0% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

High Adoption Of Cloud-Based Technologies Integration With The Organization’s Portal Services Boosting Board Portal Market.

IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Board Portal Market size is expected to reach $2849.7 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period 2021-2026. A board portal is a system that secures and completes works based on internet technology that will be used to facilitate management meetings, communication and collaboration between directors and the board of directors. Hence these factors enhances the adoption of Board Portal Software market in the forecast period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.Click here to browse the complete report summary :Key takeaways :1. Board Portal software in North America is growing at significant rate owing to early adoption of advanced technologies and rising adoption of smart technologies has been driving the board portal in this region.2. The global demand for board software has been rising rapidly over the last few years due to the high adoption of cloud-based technology integration with the portal software of the enterprise, which enables companies to operate their own applications on cloud platforms.3. Vendor Hosted/Software as a Service (SaaS) is growing at a highest CAGR of 19.4% in the forecast period. This SaaS Model has gained popularity among various end-user segments and is expected to maintain substantial market share in the forecast period.4. Board Portal top 10 companies include NASDAQ, Computershare, Diligent, Azeus Convene, Visma/AdminControl., Aprio Inc., Passageways, BoardPaq LLC., Directorpoint LLC, and Modevity LLC among others.Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here :Segmental Analysis :1. Vendor Hosted/SaaS is growing at a highest CAGR of 19.4% in the forecast period. This SaaS Model has gained popularity among various end-user segments and is expected to maintain substantial market share in the forecast period as a result of higher model security measures and lower initial and continuing costs incurred by customers.2. Rising adoption of board portals in hospitals is an intuitive step and with the ability to have tremendous paper and printing savings, productivity increases for administrative staff who streamline distribution of materials, savings in binding and delivery of printed materials, information security, convenient board access anywhere with an internet connection and streamlined distribution of changed and added materials hospitals are preferring board portal.3. In 2019, Passageways, a global provider of secure, intuitive collaboration solutions, released third-generation OnBoard board portal software platform which is explicitly engineered to improve meeting outcomes for organizations of all sizes. Hence growing developments as such drive the market growth in the forecast period 2021-2026.Competitive Landscape :The top 5 players in the Board Portal Industry are -1. NASDAQ2. Computershare3. Diligent4. Azeus Convene5. Visma/AdminControl.