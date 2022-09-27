Athletic Equipment and Footwear Market Key Innovations & Developments, Changing Market Trends, and Opportunity Analysis

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global athletic equipment and footwear market was pegged at $224.7 billion in 2018, and is anticipated to garner $323.4 billion by 2025, manifesting a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2025.

Upgraded features in sportswear and footwear over the years drives the growth of the global athletic equipment and footwear market. However, the availability of counterfeit products impedes the growth to some extent. At the same time, easy availability of such products on online portals and increase in accessibility & convenience of purchasing these products through the internet presents lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The global sports industry is experiencing rapid evolution initiated by the private sector and government sector along with nonprofit organizations. The growth of the global sports, fitness, and footwear industry is majorly driven by increase in number of clubs, expansion of sales channels, extensive promotion & advertising, and integration of advanced technologies in equipment & footwear. The next decade of sports industry will be driven by digitalization, hence, IoT and AI will remain in cynosure providing customized and personalized experience to users, thus increasing customer engagement.

Moreover, rise in penetration of e-commerce; surge in demand for sustainable products; and increase in home workouts activities, running, and Yoga/Pilates have contributed toward the market growth amidst the pandemic. Many brands have come up in pandemic and have generated huge profits by catering to a specific target audience.

Albeit uncertain conditions of second/third waves across countries and dilatory vaccination across countries, majority of CXOs are confident and foresee positive outlook for the global market. Conversely, some players have leveraged opportunities arising amidst the pandemic and have successfully reaped profits during highly uncertain business environment.

The global athletic equipment and footwear industry is studied across type and region.

Based on type, the market is bifurcated into equipment and type. The equipment segment dominated the market in 2018 with more than half of the global revenue share. In addition, the segment is anticipated to rule the roost by the end of 2025. The same segment, furthermore, is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 9.1% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across outside USA accounted for the major revenue share in 2018, with nearly three-fourths of the global athletic equipment and footwear market. In addition, the region is expected to lead the trail by 2025. The same region is also anticipated to showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2025.

Frontrunners profiled in the report include Adidas AG, Asics Corporation, Brooks Running Company, Fila Holding Corporation, Li Ning Company Limited, New Balance, Inc. Nike, Inc., Puma Se, Skechers USA, Inc., Under Armour, Inc., Callaway, Samsonite, Yonex Co., Ltd., Mizuno Corporation, Precor, Inc., Nautilus International, Inc., and Cybex International, Inc. The key players in the market adopted product launch and product development as their key strategies to cater to the increase in consumer demands.

