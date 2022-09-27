DevOps Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 23% Through 2026

DevOps Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘DevOps Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the devOps market size is expected to grow from $7.20 billion in 2021 to $8.95 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.24%. The global DevOps market size is expected to reach $20.53 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 23.08%. The growing need to bridge the gap between IT and operations teams is propelling the DevOps market forward.

The DevOps global market consists of the sale of DevOps solutions and services by entities (organizations, sole proprietors, partnerships) that refer to the tools used for the integration of software developers (dev) and operations (ops). These tools operate on a software engineering technique that combines the activities of software development and software operations teams by encouraging cooperation and shared accountability. It also enables software developers (devs) and operations (Ops) teams to strive for faster delivery through automation, collaboration, rapid feedback, and iterative improvement.

Global DevOps Market Trends

Technological advancements are the latest trend gaining popularity in the DevOps market. The companies in the DevOps market are incorporating innovative technologies like machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to offer technologically advanced products that are cost-effective and operationally beneficial.

Global DevOps Market Segments

The global devOps market is segmented:

By Component: Solution, Service

By Deployment Model: On-Premise, Cloud

By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprises

By Industry Vertical: Information Technology and Telecom, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Retail, Government and Public Sector, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Others

By Geography: The global devOps market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

DevOps Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides devOps global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and devOps global market growth, devOps global market share, devOps global market segments and geographies, devOps global market trends, devOps global market players, devOps global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The devOps global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s DevOps Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Amazon Web Services Inc, Broadcom, Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Microfocus, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Rackspace Technology, Atlassian Corporation, Chef Software, Cigniti Technologies, Collabnet, Hashi Corp, Perforce Software, Puppet, Dell Technologies Inc, Gitlab, and Electric Cloud.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

