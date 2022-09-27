Connected Health and Wellness Solutions Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 28% Through 2026

Connected Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Connected Health and Wellness Solutions Global Market Report 2022’ published by The Business Research Company, the connected health and wellness solutions market size is expected to grow from $78.65 billion in 2021 to $99.87 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.98%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The global connected healthcare market size is expected to reach $266.69 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 27.83%. The growing integration of IT in healthcare is significantly contributing to the growth of the connected healthcare market. C

The connected healthcare market consists of sales of connected healthcare products and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) combining health, technology and mobile telecommunications. Connected healthcare enables hospitals, clinics and other healthcare service providers to provide care remotely. It also ensures that doctors, patients and family members have access to critical health information.

Global Connected Health and Wellness Solutions Market Trends

Technological advancement in connected healthcare is the key trend gaining popularity in connected healthcare market. The connected healthcare industry is increasingly focusing on developing new technologies that could give better solutions and results.

Global Connected Health and Wellness Solutions Market Segments

The global connected health and wellness solutions market is segmented:

By Type: e-Prescriptions, mHealth Services, mHealth Devices

By Function: Remote Patient Monitoring, Clinical Monitoring, Telemedicine, Others

By Application: Monitoring Applications, Diagnosis and Treatment, Education and Awareness, Healthcare Management, Wellness and Prevention

By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics, Home Monitoring

By Geography: The global connected health and wellness solutions market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Connected Health and Wellness Solutions Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides connected health and wellness solutions market overviews, connected health and wellness solutions market analysis sand forecasts market size and growth for the global connected health and wellness solutions market, connected health and wellness solutions global market share, connected health and wellness solutions market segments and geographies, connected health and wellness solutions industry trends, connected health and wellness solutions global market players, connected health and wellness solutions market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

Key Market Players: Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Cerner Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., IBM Corporation, AirStrip, AgaMatrix, AliveCor, Inc., Apple Inc, Athenahealth Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Microsoft Corporation, Qualcomm, SAP, Oracle, Accenture, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Persistent Systems, Sanofi and Vivify Health, Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

