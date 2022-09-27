Smart Infrastructure Market Size to Worth Around USD 434.16 Billion by 2028: Fortune Business Insights

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global smart infrastructure market size was valued at USD 77.66 billion in 2020. The market is expected to grow from USD 97.20 billion in 2021 to USD 434.16 billion, at CAGR of 23.8% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

The global smart infrastructure market size to grow at CAGR of 23.8% during 2021 to 2028. According to our analyst, the market growth is stimulated by factors such that the smart community enables smart infrastructure such as transportation & movement, data centers, water and energy networks, structures, streets, as well as others.

Smart Infrastructure Companies Studied in Report:

Siemens (Germany)

Schneider Electric (Spain)

Indra (France)

Sensus (U.S.)

Aclara (U.S.)

Topcon (Japan)

Cree (U.S.)

Holophane (U.K.)

Dialog Semiconductor (U.K.)

Philips (Netherlands)





Report Scope & Segmentation:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 TO 2028 CAGR 23.8 % 2028 Value Projection USD 434.16 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 77.66 billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 220 Segments covered Type, End-user, By Region Growth Drivers Rising Implementation of Telecommunication Networks Acts as Market Drivers Increasing Focus on Sustainability & Switching to Green Energy Resources to Fuel Growth





Smart Infrastructure Market Highlights:

COVID-19 Interfered Global Value Chain Supply of Smart Infrastructure Products

The global health catastrophe triggered by the abrupt outbreak of COVID-19 viral infection has considerably impacted several verticals. The COVID-19 influence has led to global shut downs, which has commenced commotions in the global networks and had approximately costed USD 50 billion in early March 2020 when the pandemic had not spread globally. Additionally, the abrupt decline in global trade has initiated massive insinuations for finances as well as societies, leading to consequent deterioration in job prospects, income, and price variations.

We offer reports that are steered with a wide-ranging examination approach that largely emphasizes on providing precise material. Our scholars have applied a data navigation method which further aids us to provide reliable calculations and test the general market dynamics precisely. Further, our researchers have gained admittance to numerous international as well as regional funded records for offering up-to-date information so that the shareholders and business experts invest only in crucial zones.



Smart Infrastructure Market Drivers:

Growing Emphasis on Sustainability & Moving to Green Energy Means to Foster Growth

The surging urbanization has caused a successively augmented ingestion of resources and has stimulated several difficulties for smart cities, to attaining maintainable solutions and refining environmental danger. The rising jeopardy about global warming and carbon emission has fast-tracked the rising emphasis on green energies and regulating the carbon track.

For example, on 19th April 2021, the ministry of energy of Israel declared a plan for decreasing the greenhouse gas release consequences by almost 80%. This plan involves closing down coal-fired power divisions, refining power grid technologies, and rising electricity generation through renewable energies. Therefore, events such as these will help to bolster the smart infrastructure market growth.





Smart Infrastructure Market Regional Insights:



North America is projected to hold the largest smart infrastructure market share worth USD 26.5 billion in 2020. This is accredited to the prompt-paced industrialization and urbanization in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the second position in the market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific has continuous accelerated focus for bettering smart cities in comparison with other regions owing to the wide-ranging obtainability of IoT sensors and IT infrastructure.

Europe is anticipated to augment at an abrupt pace. The European Commission has established two approaches that sustain the application of smart urban technologies.

Competitive Landscape:

Mergers to Assist Developers to Invent Original Concepts and Prolong Business

Important companies present in the market frequently come up with effective approaches that comprise collaborations, procurements and mergers, product unveilings, and so on. These tactics bolster their position as dominating players and also profit the other engaged companies.





Industry Developments:

May 2021: Minsait got involved in a global tactical collaboration with Google Cloud for combining its assortment of products and services aimed towards the digital transformation of companies and establishments.

Smart Infrastructure Market Segments:

By Type

Smart Grid

Smart Water Network

Intelligent Transportation Network

Intelligent Buildings

Others

By Region

North America (By Type, By Application, By Country) U.S. Canada

Europe (By Type, By Application, By Country) Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (By Type, By Application, By Country) China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (By Type, By Application, By Country) GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America (By Type, By Application, By Country) Brazil Mexico Argentina Colombia Rest of Latin America



By End-user

Utility

Transport

Communications

The Built Environment

Table of Continent:

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions & Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1. Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

4.2. Latest Technological Advancement

4.3. Insight on Regulatory Landscape

4.4. Industry SWOT Analysis

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5. Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

5.1. Impact of COVID-19 on the Smart Infrastructure Market

5.2. Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

5.3. Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19

5.4. Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

6. Global Smart Infrastructure Market (USD Billion) Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2017-2028

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

6.2.1. Smart Grid

6.2.2. Smart Water Network

6.2.3. Intelligent Transportation System

6.2.4. Intelligent Buildings

6.2.5. Others

6.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user

6.3.1. Utility

6.3.2. Transportation

6.3.3. Communications

6.3.4. The Built Environment

6.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

6.4.1. North America

6.4.2. Europe

6.4.3. Asia Pacific

6.4.4. Latin America

6.4.5. Middle East & Africa

7. North America Smart Infrastructure Market (USD Billion) Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2017-2028

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

7.2.1. Smart Grid

7.2.2. Smart Water Network

7.2.3. Intelligent Transportation System

7.2.4. Intelligent Buildings

7.2.5. Others

7.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user

7.3.1. Utility

7.3.2. Transportation

7.3.3. Communications

7.3.4. The Built Environment

7.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

7.4.1. US

7.4.2. Canada

Continued…





