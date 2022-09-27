Safety Needles Market to Generate US$ 11,370 Mn Revenue by the end of 2032 Owing to the Growing Concerns About Needle Stick Injuries | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The U.S. is leading the safety needles market in North America and is set to witness a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period. The market for safety needles in the Germany is set to expand at a CAGR of 10.6% by the end of 2032 owing to the emergence of established guidelines on infection prevention within a hospital setting

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global safety needles market size is expected to witness lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. The global market was valued at US$ 5,123 Mn in 2021 and is anticipated to touch US$ 11,370 Mn by the end of 2032.



The healthcare sector and hospital pharmacies are expected to lead the global safety needles market on the basis of end users by estimating a valuation of approximately US$ 2.6 Bn by 2021. According to the historical analysis, the global safety needles market is exhibited to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2015 to 2021.

The global market for safety needles accounted for a share of around 62.5% in 2021. Owing surging concerns regarding the transmission of lethal diseases from needle stick injuries have forced several companies to develop innovative needles with enhanced safety features.

Safety needles are equipped with several features in order to prevent needle stick injuries while dispensing medications and collecting bodily fluids. There is a variety of needles such as fine aspiration needles, aspiration & biopsy needles, hypodermic needles, suture needles, IV catheter needles, prefilled needles, and many other varieties of safety needles available on the market.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2029

Key Takeaways

Increasing concerns about needle stick injuries among patients along with healthcare professionals is a prominent factor driving growth in the safety needles market. The rising preference for pain-free needles is expected to create opulent growth opportunities for manufacturers in the global market.

A regular dosage of insulin is crucial for diabetic patients for their well-being and keeping regular track of diabetes, therefore consumers falling in those categories are set to create high demand for painless or pain-free needles to avoid discomfort or unease of painful needles.

The injection safety guidelines (2015) introduced by the World Health Organization (WHO), reveal that for medical workers to use safety-engineered syringes with sharp injury protection/prevention (SIP) must be handled with utmost attention and care.

Rising funding and investments in the surgical instruments department by several hospitals and favorable government initiates have encouraged the use of safe injection practices in order to prevent needle stick injuries & needle re-use, which can further influence the market.

Technological advancements in the safety needles market have gradually bettered medical practices and safety practices by incorporating features like a one-touch needle retraction mechanism, auto-disable feature, reuse prevention, sharp injury protection (SIP), and safety mechanism in only one product/device.

Strict regulations have been implemented by various government agencies in numerous countries concerning the usage of safe needles to avoid hospital-acquired infections like HIV, hepatitis C, and B, which will fuel growth in the global safety needles market throughout the projection years.

Some of the crucial factors propelling growth in the market are due to the prevalence of chronic diseases globally, rising cases of spinal disorders, and the high adoption rate of prefilled syringes. The government is launching new campaigns all over the world to spread awareness about vaccinations among the population. These aforementioned factors are contributing to the expansion of the safety needles market in the future.





Competitive Landscape

Major players in the safety needles market are collaborating with government bodies to raise awareness amongst patients concerning the unsafe use of reusable needles. Mergers and acquisitions in the safety needles market are expected to enhance the product portfolios of various key players during the forecast period.

Key Companies Profiled: -

Medtronic Public Limited Company, Boston Scientific Corp, Becton Dickinson and Company, Smith Medical, Argon Medical Devices, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Terumo Corporation, NIPRO Medical Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG., Abbott Laboratories, Eli Lilly and Company, and Retractable Technologies

Read Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/safety-needle-market

Key Segments Covered In Safety Needles Market Report

Product:

Fine Aspiring Needles

Biopsy Needles

Hypodermic Needles

Pen Needles

Suture Needles

IV Catheter Needles

Blood Collection Needles

Spinal Anesthesia and Epidural Needles

Prefilled Needles

A.V. Fistula

Cannula Needles

Huber Needles

Application:

Sample Collection

Drug Delivery

Distribution Channel:

Hospitals Pharmacies

Private Clinics

Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores

E-Commerce

More Insights into the Safety Needles Market

The U.S. is predicted to dominate the global safety needles market as it garnered a total revenue of about US$ 1.4 Bn in 2021. The market is set to lead the North American region by exhibiting growth at a robust CAGR of 7.5% over the assessment period. The presence of plenty of well-known manufacturers and the surging prevalence of life-threatening diseases in the U.S. are expected to boost growth in the market.

Japan is expected to account for about 8.5% of the global safety needles market. The manufacturing of medical equipment such as biopsy and anesthesia needles have a strong foothold in Japan. With high volumes of production, the country is set to create new growth opportunities for key players in the market for safety needles.

In 2021, Germany possessed 7.6% of the total safety needles market share. The global safety needles market is anticipated to expand over the estimation period at an impressive CAGR of 10.6% due to the emergence of established guidelines on infection prevention within a hospital setting.

Use promo code ->> FMITODAY to get flat 20% discount

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Domain

Special Purpose Needles Market Size: Special purpose needles are used in target specific drug deliveries or collection of samples such as fluid and cells from organs or lumps and are available in the market with various advanced features, shapes, and sizes.

Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Market Value: The sales of global Aspiration and Biopsy Needles Market are estimated to reach US$ 1.29 Bn by 2026, registering a growth of 7% over the forecast period 2022 to 2032.

GCC Syringes and Needles Market Forecast: The GCC Syringes and Needles Market was valued at US$ 525.4 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 1.33 Bn by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031, according to a Future Market Insights (FMI) study.

Vertebroplasty Needles Market Analysis: Vertebroplasty is a minimally invasive procedure which is used for treating a compression fracture of the spinal vertebrae in which a special cement is injected into a fractured vertebra by repairing the strength of the collapsed bone and relieving spinal pain.

Needle-Free Vaccine Injectors Market Trends: Growth in the number of communicable disease due to needle stick injuries is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Needle free vaccine injectors are basically used in the administration of drugs, vaccines and liquid formulations.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate,

200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark,

Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com